New Musical About the Youngest Selma Marcher to Play N.Y.C. Before National Tour

Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, adapted by Ally Sheedy, will star Queade Norah as Lynda Blackmon.

Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, a new musical about coming of age on the front lines of the Selma march, will tour the U.S. this winter, beginning with a four-performance engagement at the Riverside Church in New York City January 18 and 19.

The musical is based on the true story of Lynda Blackmon, who, at 15, was the youngest person to march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire) adapted her memoir for the stage, with Blackmon Lowery herself serving as a producer. Fracaswell Hyman directs, with composer Joshua Brian Campbell (Golden Globe-nominated for Harriet's "Stand Up") serving as music director.

Queade Norah will star as Blackmon; joining her are Brian Baylor, Jonathan Farrington, Martine Fleurisma, Ashley St. Juliette, Alicia Mitchell-Mangual, and Laurént Grant Williams.

Following the New York bow, the production will go on to play cities including New Brunswick, Baltimore, Alexandria, Miami, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, including sponsored school performances for students.

For more information, visit Turning15OnTheRoad.com.