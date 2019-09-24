New Musical Identical, Based on The Parent Trap Novel, Is Looking for Its 2-of-a-Kind Twin Stars

By Andrew Gans
Sep 24, 2019
 
George Stiles and Anthony Drewe penned the score for the show, to be directed by Trevor Nunn.
Identical, a new musical based on Erich Kästner's novel The Parent Trap, which inspired the 1961 and 1998 Disney films, will make its premiere July 31, 2020, at Nottingham Playhouse followed by a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath in September.

Co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Kenny Wax Ltd., the production will be directed by Olivier and Tony winner Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables, Cats, Sunset Boulevard).

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins) penned the score for the show, which tells the story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to exchange identities. Stuart Paterson wrote the book.

Producer Wax said in a statement, “It’s a wildly ambitious project which will stand or fall on whether we can cast identical twins who the audience cannot tell apart. Without that, there will be no show. So our challenge over the next nine months is to scour the country and leave no stone unturned until we find our Lottie and Lisa.”

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

The first round of auditions for identical twin girls (ages 9–12 who are under 4'10") will take place in London October 5 and in Nottingham October 26. All twin casting enquiries should be sent to Children’s Casting Director Jo Hawes CDG at jo.hawes@icloud.com.

