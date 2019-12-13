New Version of Be More Chill to Play Chicago

The Broadway musical will also soon be seen in London.

Be More Chill, which is set to premiere in the U.K. in 2020, will also head to Chicago in an updated production, according to producers. A spokesperson for the Chicago run at the Apollo Theatre said creators are in the process of tweaking the show ahead of the London and Chicago engagements.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill follows an average teenager who takes a pill purported to make people "more chill."

Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock, Be More Chill will begin performances at Chicago's Apollo Theatre April 17, 2020, ahead of an April 26 opening.

As previously reported, the show will begin performances at London's Other Palace February 12 for a run currently scheduled through May 3. Scott Folan (Mother of Him) will star as Jeremy, Blake Patrick Anderson (Closer to Heaven) will take on the role of Michael, and Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell, both seen in Six, will play Jenna and Chloe, respectively.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned by and premiered at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, in 2015, followed by Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. Be More Chill ended its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre August 11 following 30 previews and 177 regular performances.

"When we first premiered Be More Chill in Red Bank, New Jersey, I never could've imagined the thing would make its way to New York City and London and, now, Chicago!" commented Iconis. "As an artist who is particularly obsessed with persnickety, actor-driven theatre, I've always had a huge crush on the Chicago theatre scene. I am humbled and honored that the city has opened its arms to our little musical. Like Audrey 2s before them, The Squips appear to be conquering the globe, and I couldn't be happier."

Casting for the Chicago production of Be More Chill will be announced at a later date.

