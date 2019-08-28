New Victory Theater Unveils 2019–2020 LabWorks Artists

The artistic teams will be in residence at the theatre where they will develop new work for young audiences.

New Victory Theater welcomes a new round of LabWorks artists, who will be in residence at the Off-Broadway theatre pursuing the creation of new work for young and family audiences, for 2019–2020. To expand the scope of theatre for young audiences, New Victory selected artistic teams who will tackle such topics as racism, adoption, and masculinity, among other themes.

"Many of this year's artists explore the meaning of home and how we find comfort in an uncertain world, a particularly compelling theme when we consider the conflicts young people deal with today," says Senior Director of Artistic Programming Mary Rose Lloyd. "New Victory LabWorks encourages artists to dig into big ideas. We want them to make choices as surprising and imaginative as the kids who will see their work."

The 2019-20 New Victory LabWorks artists are ChelseaDee Harrison; Christopher Rudd, Jess Kaufman; Jody Drezner Alperin, Vicky Finney Crouch, and Off the Page; Dan Jones and Chava Curland; Andrea Ang and Leah Ogawa; Jeanna Phillips, Alex Thrailkill, and nicHi douglas; Trusty Sidekick Theater Company; Tom Costello and Brendan Dalton; Sarah Dahnke; and Laura Galindo, along with returning artists Faye Chiao and Anton Dudley; Valerie Clayman Pye and Spellbound Theatre; and Aaron Jafferis, Rebecca Hart, Yako 440, and Jacinth Greywoode.

The LabWorks initiative was founded in 2012. Artists receive a stipend, rehearsal space in the New 42 Studios, and exposure to New Victory’s community of artistic and administrative leaders, as well as the theatre's audiences.