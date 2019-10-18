New York Pops Will Honor Frozen Duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez at 2020 Gala

A host of Broadway and Disney favorites will toast the Oscar-winning pair at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops will pay tribute to Oscar-winning, husband-and-wife composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez at the orchestra’s 37th birthday gala, set for April 27, 2020, at Carnegie Hall. Once again, Music Director Steven Reineke will take the podium to conduct.

The orchestra will be joined by a host of performers—likely including some who have performed the Lopezes’ work on stage and screen—to be revealed at a later date.

The announcement was made October 18 at the first program of the Pops’ 2019–2020 season, headlined by Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan. The season will continue in December with a holiday show featuring Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins (Newsies), a Rodgers and Hammerstein tribute with Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland) and Max von Essen (Anastasia), and a celebration of musical divas with Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Carrie Manolakos (Wicked), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island).

The two are perhaps best known for their work on Disney’s Frozen—the 2013 animated film (which earned them an Oscar for the breakout hit “Let It Go,” the 2018 Broadway musical (about to embark on a national tour), and the upcoming sequel (arriving in movie theatres later this year). Their additional joint credits include songs for Pixar’s Coco, which earned them a second Oscar, Up Here, and The Wonder Pets.

Anderson-Lopez was also represented on Broadway with the a cappella musical In Transit. EGOT winner Lopez’s additional credits include Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon.

“Over the years, the New York Pops has performed selections from their wide-ranging songbook. But never before have we dedicated an entire concert to their brilliant music and lyrics,” Reineke said in a statement. “We can’t wait to explore their body of work with a full orchestra, as well as the talents of the friends they’ve made along the way.”

This year’s gala celebrated Cyndi Lauper, with the likes of Annaleigh Ashford, Boy George, Bridget Everett, Lena Hall, Ingrid Michaelson, and Carly Rae Jepsen taking the stage to toast the Tony and Grammy winner.

