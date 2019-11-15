NT Live to Broadcast James McAvoy-Led Cyrano as Part of 2020 Lineup

Lucy Kirkwood’s thriller The Welkin will also be broadcast live from London’s National Theatre.

National Theatre Live has unveiled two new productions that will be broadcast live to cinemas internationally in 2020. The lineup includes the upcoming London production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Olivier– and Golden Globe–nominated James McAvoy, as well as Lucy Kirkwood's new thriller, The Welkin.

Cyrano de Bergerac, a new adaptation of the Edmond Rostand classic by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd, will be broadcast February 20. As previously reported, the production will begin at the Playhouse Theatre November 27, with opening night set for December 6.

On May 21, NT Live will broadcast The National Theatre production of The Welkin, which begins performances January 5. James Macdonald (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) directs Maxine Peake (The Theory of Everything, Funny Cow) and Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls, Mr. Selfridge) in Kirkwood's play about a woman sentenced to hang for murder in 1759 rural England.

For more information on the broadcasts, visit NTlive.NationalTheatre.org.uk.