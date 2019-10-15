See Who's Joining James McAvoy in London Cyrano de Bergerac

The new adaptation from Jamie Lloyd's theatre company will begin performances in November.

The upcoming London production of Cyrano de Bergerac, a new adaptation by Martin Crimp from Jamie Lloyd's theatre company, has found its cast. Joining the previously announced Olivier– and Golden Globe–nominated James McAvoy in the title role will be Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Roxane, Michele Austin as Ragueneau, and Adam Best as Le Bret, among others.

Directed by Lloyd, the production will begin at the Playhouse Theatre November 27, with opening night set for December 6.

Rounding out the cast of Cyrano de Bergerac are Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), and Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence.

The run is currently scheduled through February 29, 2020. The staging will feature sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham, and fight direction by Kate Waters. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Meanwhile, Off-Broadway performances are now underway for The New Group's musical production of Cyrano, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt and starring Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the title role alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxane.