Off-Broadway Premiere of Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. Begins at Vineyard Theatre

By Olivia Clement
Feb 11, 2020
 
Deirdre O’Connell reprises her performance in the new documentary play from the Tony-nominated writer.
Performances begin February 11 at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre for the New York premiere of Dana H., a new play by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath, directed by Les Waters. The play, previously seen in Los Angeles and Chicago, details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain.

Dana H. is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and stars Deirdre O’Connell in the title role. The play recounts the true story of how she was held captive for her life, trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified, for five months.

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The play is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which returned for an extended run, and the upcoming production of Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.

Dana H. features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Photos: Dana H. at the Center Theatre Group

6 PHOTOS
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
Deirdre O’Connell Craig Schwartz
