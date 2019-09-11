Off-Broadway Return of Forbidden Broadway Finds Its Cast

The limited run will play The Triad.

As previously reported, Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway—a musical show lampooning Broadway's biggest shows and personalities—is set to return to New York City this month for a limited run at The Triad. Performances will begin September 10 ahead of an October 16 opening.

Forbidden Broadway will feature a cast made up of Immanuel Houston (debut), Aline Mayagoitia (Evita, Kinky Boots), Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf, Friends: The Musical), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story, The Pill), with Fred Barton on piano.

The run, scheduled through November 30, is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.

