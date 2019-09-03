Off-Broadway Rush and Inexpensive Ticket Policies

Rush tickets are sold on the day of the performance as soon as the box office opens, unless otherwise specified. Seat location varies with different shows. For more popular shows, anticipate a wait. Also note that some box offices only accept cash for rush tickets. Below are the rush and inexpensive ticket policies for individual open-ended productions and then for various Off-Broadway theatre companies. Also included are shows offering low-priced regular tickets.
All Student Rush ticket purchases require a valid and current student ID. All Lottery Rush ticket purchases require a photo ID.
Note: Policies are subject to change without notice. Please email edit@playbill.com regarding any information that is no longer accurate, or if you wish to have your show listed.
SHOWS
#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment
Address: Westside Theatre (Downstairs) 407 West 43rd Street
Student Rush
Price: $25
How: A limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the performance.
Where: Westside Theatre Box Office
Time: 12pm
Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card
ID: Valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Rush tickets can only be claimed in-person at the Westside Theatre box office. Subject to availability
Digital Rush
Price: $20
Where: todaytix.com
Time: 10 AM on the day of the performance(s)
Payment Method: Credit card online
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office
Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability
Special Policies: To unlock rush access, #DateMe simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.
Address: New York City Center- 131 West 55th Street
General Rush
Price: $50
How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis
Where: New York City Center Box Office
Time: 12pm on the day of the performance.
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Seating locations at the discretion of the box office.
Address: Astor Place Theatre - 434 Lafayette St.
Student Rush
Price: $40
How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (212) 387-9415 ahead of time to check on availability.
Where: Astor Place box office
Time: 1 hour prior to performance
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: Valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Not available for Friday and Saturday 8pm performances. Subject to availability. Blackout days may apply.
Address: Stage 42- 422 West 42nd Street
Digital Rush
Price: $30
Where: todaytix.com
Time: 9 AM on the day of the performance(s)
Payment Method: Credit card online
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office
Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability
Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Fiddler on the Roof simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.
Address: Public Theater/Delacorte Theater- Mid Central Park at 80th Street
Advance Digital Lottery
Price: Free
How: The lottery opens on August 12 for all performances
Where: todaytix.com
Time: Lottery opens at 12 pm on August 12 and closes at 12pm on August 28. Winners will be notified between 12pm and 4pm on August 28 via push notification and/or email.
Payment Method: N/A
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office
Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability
Special Policies: Tickets can be picked up at the Delacorte Theater box office between 5pm and 7:30pm. After 7:30pm tickets will be released to the standby line. Separate lotteries are available for ADA Accessible Entry and Senior Accessibility Entry.
In- Person Standby Lottery
Price: Free
How: On each performance date, a limited number of standby tickets for that night’s performance will potentially be available to winners of the standby lottery.
Where: Delacorte Theater
Time: Starting at 5pm, staff will begin to distribute lottery entry cards and accept entries from patrons to the lottery. Entries for the lottery will begin at 5pm and will end at 7pm, but the lottery may not be drawn until 7:30pm. Starting at 7:30pm, any available standby tickets will begin to be released to winners of the lottery untill all available tickets are distributed.
Payment Method: N/A
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Winning the standby lottery only grants you access to tickets if and when they become available and does not guarantee that you will receive tickets for the performance. A Public Theater Patron ID is required to enter the lottery and you can follow this link to create your ID or look up a Patron ID in advance of arriving for the lottery. Due to the unknown seat locations and the limited amount of tickets, there is no separate Standby Lottery for ADA Accessible and Senior Accessible seating locations, but if you require some form of accommodation due to a mobility disability, please speak to a Public Theater staff member upon your arrival, and we will do our best to accommodate your needs. Patrons are discouraged from arriving before 4:00pm, which is when staff will be present to answer questions and assist in the location and creation of Patron IDs. There is no need to arrive early for the lottery, but you should arrive before 7:00pm to be ensured the ability to enter that evening’s drawing. any patron found to have entered more than once will be disqualified from the lottery for all performances Hercules.
Address: New World Stages Stage I - 340 W.50th St.
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available when the box office opens on day of desired performance
Where: New World Stages box office
Time: 1pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 am Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability, seats may be partial view
Address: Irish Repertory Theatre- 132 West 32nd Street
Digital Rush
Price: $25
Where: todaytix.com
Time: 10 AM on the day of the performance(s)
Payment Method: Credit card online
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office
Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability
Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Little Gem simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.
Address: Second Stage Theatre/Tony Kiser Theatre
Digital Rush
Price: $20
Where: todaytix.com
Time: 9 AM on the day of the performance(s)
Payment Method: Credit card online
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office
Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability
Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Fiddler on the Roof simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
Address: 226 W. 44th Street
Student Rush
Price: $20
How: On sale when the box office opens for all available entry times that day.
Where: Encounter Guest Services Desk
Time: 10am Monday - Sunday
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Any valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Number of Tickets Available: Varies at the discretion of the box office; best availability on weekdays all day and weekend afternoons and evenings
Special Policies: Subject to availability on the day of the performance only
Address: Anne L. Bernstein Theater - 210 West 50th St.
Student Rush
Price: $31.50
How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where: At the Anne L. Bernstein Theater box office
Time: 10 AM
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Current student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Address: New World Stages Stage IV- 340 West 50th Street
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance.
Where: New World Stages box office
Time: See website for current box office hours.
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Address: New World Stages Stage III - 340 West 50th Street
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where: New World Stage box office
Time: On sale two hours prior to performance
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: Valid photo ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Sistas: The Musical
Address: St. Luke's Theatre - 308 West 46th St.
Student Rush
Price: $25
How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where: At the St. Luke’s Theatre box office
Time: Two hours prior to curtain
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: Current student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
THEATRE COMPANIES
59E59 Theaters
Address: 59 East 59th St.
Student Rush
Price: $10–$20
How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: 59E59 box office
Time: Available until one hour before performance
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances or productions.
Standby Drawing
Price: Varies by production
How: Available as a lottery drawing when the desired production is sold out
Where: 59E59 box office
Time: Drawing takes place right before showtime
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances or productions. One entry per party. Must be present for lottery drawing.
Atlantic Theater Company
Address: Linda Gross Theater - 336 West 20th St.
Student Rush
Price: $20
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Atlantic Theater Company box office.
Time: Sold starting two hours prior to curtain.
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances.
Access 25
Price: $25
How: At every preview performance, patrons of any age can buy tickets.
Where: AtlanticTheater.org or directly at (212) 691-5919
Time: On sale two weeks prior to the first preview performance (exact time determined at the discretion of the box office)
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 4
Special Policies: Availability may vary per performance. Check Atlantic Theater site for availability.
Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)
Address: Harvey Theater - 651 Fulton St., Brooklyn
Student Rush
Price: $10
How: Available for full and part-time students 29-years-old and under for any live performance.
Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.
Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.
ID: Current student ID or valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.
Senior Rush
Price: $10
How: Available for patrons 65-years-old and over for any live performance
Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.
Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.
Veteran Rush
Price: $10
How: Available for US service members for any live performance
Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.
Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.
ID: Valid veteran/military ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.
Classic Stage Company
Address: 136 East 13th St.
ACCESS Tickets
Price: $20
How: Available for select performances for all performances throughout the season when shows are not sold out. Sign up here to receive the weekly exclusive discount code - indicate 'ACCESS' in preferences.
Where: ClassicStage.org, by phone at (212) 677-4210, or at Classic Stage Company's box office
Time: Monday at 12pm; on-sale available for the week of performances
ID: Valid photo ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Classic Stage Company box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
Student Rush
Price: $20
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Classic Stage Company box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
CSC NextGen Teen Takeover
Price: $10
How: Teen Takeover performances are offered throughout the season.
Where: ClassicStage.org, by phone at (212) 677-4210, or at Classic Stage Company's box office. Sign up here to receive the weekly exclusive discount code - indicate 'CSC NextGen' in preferences.
Time: Tickets available in advance of any performance until sold-out.
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Offer may be revoked at any time. Performances include a talk-back after the show.
Irish Repertory Theatre
Address: 132 West 22nd St.
General Rush
Price: Half-price off regular tickets
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Irish Repertory Theatre box office
Time: One hour before the performance.
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every performance.
Student Rush
Price: $25
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Irish Repertory Theatre box office
Time: Day-of desired performance
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Greenseats
Price: $25
How: Membership available for patrons under 35-years-old.
Where: To become a member, visit IrishRep.org.
Time: Members will receive notification that Greenseats are available to purchase.
ID: Valid photo ID
Payment Method: Credit card via site
Tickets per Person: Members receive one ticket per production
Special Policies: Limited availability per performance.
$22 On 22nd Street
Price: $22
How: Tckets available for each preview performance. No age restriction.
Where: IrishRep.org
Time: On sale at noon two weeks before the first preview performance.
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Credit card via site
Tickets per Person: Limit 2 per person
Special Policies: Limited availability
Senior Discount
Price: $10 off regular ticket price
How: Patrons age 65 and older may receive a $10 discount on each ticket purchased with a valid ID
Where: Irish Repertory Theatre Box Office
ID: Valid ID
Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1 per valid ID
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Keen Company
Address: The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row - 410 West 42nd St)
Keen On Tuesay
Price: $28
How: Tickets for all Tuesday evening performances are just $28
Where: Online, by phone, or in person
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
La Mama
Address: Ellen Stewart and The Downstairs Theatres -66 East 4th Street
Student/Senior Discounts
Price: $5 off general admission prices
How: Available online or at the box office on the day of the performance
Where: La Mama box office or lamama.org
ID: Current student ID or valid government-issued ID with proof of age.
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
10 at $10 Program
Price: $10
How: Ten general admission tickets are available for each performance are available for $10 using the Code 10AT10.
Where: La Mama box office or lamama.org
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Special Policies: Available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability.
Lincoln Center Theater
Address: Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and Claire Tow Theater - 150 West 65th St.)
LincTix
Price: $32 ($25 for LincTix members on a pre-sale basis for LCT3 productions)
How: LincTix allows U.S. residents between ages 21 and 35 to purchase 1 ticket per production. Sign up at lct.org.
Where: Online or at the Lincoln Center Theater box office.
Time: N/A
ID: valid government-issued ID with name and age
Payment Method: Credit card via site. Credit card or cash in-person.
Tickets per Person: LincTix members receive one ticket per production for shows in the Newhouse, and two tickets per production for LCT3 shows in the Claire Tow.
Special Policies: Registration is required and free. Ticket prices includes $2 LCT facility fee.
Student Rush
Price: $32
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.
Where: Lincoln Center Theater box office
Time: Two hours before performance
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered at all performances. Price includes $2 LCT facility fee.
LCT3 @The Claire Tow Theater
Price: Tickets $30 during regularly announced run.
Manhattan Theatre Club
Address: New York City Center - 131 West 55th St.
30 Under 35 (formerly 30 Under 30)
Price: $30
How: Sold in advance to patrons up to and including age 35-years-old
Where: manhattantheatreclub.com/season-tickets/30-under-35/
Time: Available dates are sent to members via email
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Must be a member. Sign up online for free. Tickets per performance are of limited availability. Guest may be of any age, but member must pick up tickets.
Student Rush
Price: $27.50
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: New York City Center box office
Time: 12 PM on day-of performance until sold out
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability and at the box office’s discretion.
MTC- Stage II
Price: All Tickets $30
MCC Theater
Address: The Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space- 511 W.52nd Street
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available to patrons 29 years of age or younger and seniors 65 years of age or Older with a valid ID including proof of age as well as neighbors living between 8th and 10th aves between west 34th and west 59th streets
Where: Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space box office
Time: 2 hours prior to curtain
ID: Valid ID including proof og age
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Policies of Note: Subject to availability.
Advanced under 30 Tickets
Price: $30
How: Limited advanced tickets for those 29 years of age or younger are offered for each performance.
Where: Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space box office
ID: Valid ID including proof of age
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Policies of Note: Subject to availability. only available for purchase in-person at the box office.
Mint Theater Company
Address: The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row - 410 West 42nd St.
General Rush
Price: $32
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out. Not available for all performances.
Where: Theatre Row box office
Time: One hour before curtain
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
The New Group
Address: Pershing Square Signature Center - 480 West 42nd St.
General Rush:
Price: $30
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Signature Center box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
ID: Valid government ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Special Policies: Subject to availability. For sold out shows, a full-price waitlist will form starting one hour prior to curtain.
New York Theatre Workshop
Address: 79 East 4th St.
CheapTix - First Two Previews
Price: $25
How: Every first two performances of a NYTW production, all single tickets available to the general public.
Where: NYTW.org, 212-460-5475, or in person at the NYTW box office
Time: Day-of performance and when the box office opens
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard ticketing fees apply.
CheapTix - Rush
Price: $25
How: Day-of rush tickets available at 12 Noon for youth, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents.
Where: NYTW box office
Time: 12 Noon
ID: Government-issued ID. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) present an ID indicating date-of-birth; artists present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents present an ID that includes address.
Payment Method: Cash only.
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Subject to availability.
Playwrights Horizons
Address: 416 West 42nd St.
Young Membership
Price: $25 for young members. $35 guest ticket.
How: Purchase tickets in advance with membership,free to join for those 35 and under
Where: Online or at the Playwrights Horizons box office,
Time: An email notification will announce when young membership tickets are available
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card
Special Policies: For more information and to sign up for free visit playwrightshorizons.org.
Student Membership
Price: $15 for Student Members. $35 guest ticket.
How: Available in advance
Where: Online or at the Playwrights Horizons box office
Time: An email notification will announce when student tickets are available. Day-of tickets available when the box office opens at 10 AM.
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Credit card via site. Cash or credit card at the box office.
Tickets per Person: Limit 1 (2 with guest price)
Special Policies: For more information and to sign up for free, visit PlaywrightsHorizons.org/StudentMembership Upload proof of full-time student enrollment online when signing up online for membership. Membership is valid for all shows in the season of registration.
LIVEforFIVE
Price: $5
How: Enter online for the first preview performance of every production
Where: PHNYC.org/L45
Time: During the first week of performances, theatregoers can enter the lottery until noon the day before the first preview performance. An email notification will alert the winner at 3PM the day before performance.
ID: Valid government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card via site.
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Only available for select performances at Playwrights Horizons. See site for details. Unclaimed tickets will be offered via email to a limited standby list starting at 12 Noon on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.
HOTtix
Price: $30
How: A limited number of tickets available for each production continuing to the end of the run for those 35-years-old and under.
Where: At the Playwrights Horizons box office/lobby.
Time: One hour prior to curtain starting with the second performance of a production’s run.
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Cash only
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Polices: Subject to availability.
Primary Stages
Address: Cherry Lane Theatre - 38 Commerce St.
Online Rush
Price: $25
How: Available beginning at 10am on the day of the performance
Where: primarystages.org
Time: 10am on the day of the performance
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Credit card online
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
Student Rush
Price: $20
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Cherry Lane Theatre box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Not available for other productions at The Cherry Lane Theatre not affiliated with Primary Stages.
PS35
Price: $35
How: Advance tickets to patrons 35-years-old and under available with notification from Primary Stages
Where: PrimaryStages.org/Under-35-Program using code PS35.
Time: N/A
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card through site
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Failure to present a valid ID will result in an additional $35 fee. All tickets subject to availability.
Pay-What-You-Can Performances
Price: Pay what you can (minimum $1)
How: A lottery is available for two performances of each Primary Stages production, which are determined by the company prior to the season’s run. Entries are drawn at random. See Primarystages.org/Pay-What-You-Can
for details.
Where: Cherry Lane box office
Time: Entries accepted between 4 PM and 4:30 PM. Entries drawn at 4:30 PM.
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Cash only, no change given.
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Polices: Winners must be present when their entry is called to purchase tickets. Winners cannot select or change seats. 20 tickets available per performance. Participants may not arrive at the theater prior to 4pm.
TIXTEEN
Price: Free
How: A limited number of tickets available for NYC middle and high-school students daily
Where: Cherry Lane box office
Time: 10 AM until curtain
ID: Any of the following acceptable proof of identification/high school matriculation: A valid, dated student ID card. A valid, dated student MetroCard. A current report card accompanied by another form of photo ID.
Payment Method: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Polices: Must be enrolled in a middle or high school in New York City. Subject to availability.
The Public Theater
Address: 425 Lafayette St.
Free First Preview
Price: Free
How: Enter lottery see the first preview performance of all Public Theatre productions
Where: TodayTix.com/Lottery/Public-Previews
Time: Enter in advance of performance up to 24 hours prior to curtain. Winners notified between 12 PM and 4 PM on the day of the show.
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Card only through app
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Policies of Note: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Public Theater production. Pick up tickets at the Public Theatre box office between 5 PM and 7 PM on the day of the show. Unclaimed tickets will be offered to other patrons.
Digital Rush
Price: $20
How: Available for main stage productions
Where: TodayTix.com/The-Public-Theater
Time: Rush tickets will be made available @10am each performance day and remain available until the inventory is sold out or until 2 hours prior to the performance time.
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card through app.
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Policies of Note: Subject to availability. Beginning with the second preview performance of each production’s run. May not be offered for every Public Theater production. You will be comfirmed immediately when your purchase is completed by TodayTix.
Student Tickets
Price: $30
How: Tickets can be purchased in advance for every performance
Where: Public Theater box office
Time: N/A
ID: Current student ID
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Polices: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Public Theater production.
PLEASE NOTE: SEE ABOVE FOR ADDITIONAL RUSH INFORMATION FOR HERCULES.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
Address: 224 Waverly Pl.
Student/Under 30
Price: $10 - $25
How: Shows with $55 tickets at regular price, Rattlestick offers students $10 tickets and people under 30-years-old $15 tickets. For shows with $75-85 regular-priced tickets, Rattlestick offers $20 student tickets and $25 tickets to people under 30-years-old.
Where: rattlestick.org and use code determined by Rattlestick per show
Time: N/A
ID: Valid student or government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card online
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Rattlestick Theater production.
Roundabout Theatre Company
Address: Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre: Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre - 111 West 46th St.
Access10
Price: $10
How: Roundabout offers a limited quantity of $10 tickets for the first four preview performances of every Broadway Production.
Where: More information from Audience Services at 212-719-1300
Time: N/A
ID: N/A
Payment Method: Credit card
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Polices: Available while supplies last.
Hiptix
Price: $30
How: Registered patrons between 18 and 35 years old can purchase one pair of tickets per production. Free registration is required. Available tickets may be purchased in advance.
Where: roundabouttheatre.org/hiptix
Time: N/A
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card online with membership
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Polices: Available while supplies last.
Hiptix High
Price: $10
How: Registered patrons between 14 and 18 years old can purchase one pair of tickets per production. Free registration is required. Available tickets may be purchased in advance.
Where: roundabouttheatre.org/hiptix
Time: N/A
ID: Government-issued ID
Payment Method: Credit card online with membership
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Polices: Available while supplies last.
General Rush
Price: $29-$50
How: A limited number of rear orchestra or rear mezzanine seats on a first-served basis on the day of the desired performance. Rush seats may be in a partial view location.
Where: Laura Pels Theatre/Black Box Theatre box office
Time: noon on day of show
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
Tickets Per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Price may vary depending on ticket popularity.
Student Rush
Price: Half off regular-priced tickets.
How: On sale 30 minutes prior to curtain time on a first-come, first-serve basis for full-time students.
Where: Laura Pels Theatre/Black Box Theatre box office
Time: 30 minutes prior to curtain time
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Valid student ID. Additional photo ID may be required.
Tickets Per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to daily availability
Roundabout Underground @The Black Box Theatre
Price: All tickets $30
Second Stage Theater
Address: Tony Kiser Theatre - 305 West 43rd St.
Student Rush
Price: $25
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Tony Kiser Theater box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability
30 Under 30
Price: $30
How: Available for patrons 30-years-old and under
Where: (212) 246-4422, 2st.com/thirty-under-thirty, or at the box office.
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card
ID: Valid government ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2, but everyone must have a valid ID proving they are under 30.
Special Policies: Based on availability. Sign up online to access tickets for the season.
PLEASE NOTE: SEE ABOVE FOR ADDITIONAL RUSH INFORMATION FOR MAKE BELIEVE.
Signature Theatre Company
Address: The Pershing Square Signature Center - 480 West 42nd St.
Signature Ticket Initiative
Price: Varies
How: Available for every seat at every performance during the initial run of Signature productions.
Where: Online, by phone at (212) 244-7529, or at the box office
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: N/A
Special Policies: A donation-based program. Available for all Signature Theater productions. See website for details.
Student Rush
Price: $35 (varies by production)
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.
Where: Signature Theatre box office
Time: 11 AM
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Due to the Signature Ticket Initiative, student rush tickets will not be offered during the regular run of productions.
SoHo Rep.
Address: 46 Walker Street
General Rush
Price: $30
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 15 minutes before curtain time
Where: SoHo Rep box office
Time: 14 minutes before curtain time
Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card, Cash is preferred.
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
Student Rush
Price: $20
How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 15 minutes before curtain time
Where: SoHo Rep box office
Time: 15 minutes before curtain time
Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card, Cash is preferred.
ID: Valid Student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
99¢ Sundays
Price: 99¢
How: 99¢ Tickets available on select Sunday performances. No other tickets sold in advance for these performances. See website for details and dates.
Where: SoHo Rep box office
Time: 30 minutes before curtain time
Payment Method: Cash Only
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2, all parties must be present at the time the ticket is bought.
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Line will form outside theatre two hours or more before curtain. Saving spaces in line is not permitted.
St. Ann's Warehouse
Address: 45 Water St., Brooklyn
Digital Rush
Price: $20
How: Download the TodayTix app to enter
Where: TodayTix.com
Time: 10am day of performance
Payment Method: Credit card in app
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Cancellation/Standby Line
Price: $20
How: Waitlist begins 1 hour prior to show time
Where: St. Anne's Warehouse Box Office
Time: 1 hour prior to performance
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Subject to to availability
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Theatre For A New Audience
Address: Polonsky Shakespeare Center - 262 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn
New Deal Tickets
Price: $20
How: For patrons 30-years-old and under or for full-time students of any age, tickets may be purchased in advance of any performance.
Where: To purchase tickets online use promo code NEWDEAL at tfana.org/single-tickets
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Credit card through site
ID: Valid student or government-issued valid ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability. Valid student or government-issued ID required for each ticket purchased. Failure to show proof of age will result in a surcharge for a full price ticket. All new deal tickets will be held at the box office.
Vineyard Theatre Company
Address: 108 East 15th St.
Under 35/Theatre Artist Membership
Price: $35, then $25 per show.
How: Patrons 35-years and under and Theatre Artists are welcome to join membership for $35, then $25 for 1 member ticket per show.
Where: Vineyardtheatre.org
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Valid ID or union card.
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Up to four guest tickets per show.
Digital Rush
Price: $25
How: Download the TodayTix app to enter
Where: TodayTix.com/Vineyard-Theatre
Time: 10 am the day of the performance.
Payment Method: Credit card through app
ID: Government-issued ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Winners notified via email will have one hour to purchase tickets. Pick up from Vineyard Theatre box office until 30 minutes before curtain. Subject to availability.
Standby Ticket Policy
Price: $20
How: Based on availability
Where: Vineyard Theatre box office
Time: One hour prior to curtain
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: N/A
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Women's Project Theater
Address: McGinn/ Cazale Theatre - 2162 Broadway
General Rush
Price: $25
How: A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to curtain.
Where: McGinn/Cazale Theatre
Time: 30 minutes prior to curtain
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Government-issued ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability.
York Theatre Company
Address: 619 Lexington Ave.
$35 and Under
Price: $25
How: Available to patrons 35-years-old and under anytime in advance.
Where: York Theatre box office (Mon-Fri 12-6 PM & one hour prior to curtain) or by phone at 212-935-5820
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Government-issued ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Polices: Subject to availability
Student Tickets
Price: $20
How: Available to current students any time in advance
Where: York Theatre box office or by phone at 212-935-5820
Time: N/A
Payment Method: Cash or credit card
ID: Valid student ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 1
Special Policies: Subject to availability
Senior Rush
Price: $20
How: Available to patrons 60-years-old and over on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the desired performance only when performance is not sold out.
Where: York Theatre box office
Time: One hour prior to performance
Payment Method: Cash only
ID: Government-issued ID
Tickets per Person: Limit 2
Special Policies: Subject to availability and seating locations cannot be guaranteed.