Off-Broadway Rush and Inexpensive Ticket Policies

To make tickets more affordable, many Off-Broadway shows have implemented rush, lottery, and inexpensive ticket policies.

Rush tickets are sold on the day of the performance as soon as the box office opens, unless otherwise specified. Seat location varies with different shows. For more popular shows, anticipate a wait. Also note that some box offices only accept cash for rush tickets. Below are the rush and inexpensive ticket policies for individual open-ended productions and then for various Off-Broadway theatre companies. Also included are shows offering low-priced regular tickets.

All Student Rush ticket purchases require a valid and current student ID. All Lottery Rush ticket purchases require a photo ID.

Note: Policies are subject to change without notice. Please email edit@playbill.com regarding any information that is no longer accurate, or if you wish to have your show listed.

SHOWS

#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment

Address: Westside Theatre (Downstairs) 407 West 43rd Street

Student Rush

Price: $25

How: A limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the performance.

Where: Westside Theatre Box Office

Time: 12pm

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Rush tickets can only be claimed in-person at the Westside Theatre box office. Subject to availability

Digital Rush

Price: $20

Where: todaytix.com

Time: 10 AM on the day of the performance(s)

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: To unlock rush access, #DateMe simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.

Bat Out Of Hell- The Musical

Address: New York City Center- 131 West 55th Street

General Rush

Price: $50

How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: New York City Center Box Office

Time: 12pm on the day of the performance.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Seating locations at the discretion of the box office.

Blue Man Group

Address: Astor Place Theatre - 434 Lafayette St.

Student Rush

Price: $40

How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (212) 387-9415 ahead of time to check on availability.

Where: Astor Place box office

Time: 1 hour prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Not available for Friday and Saturday 8pm performances. Subject to availability. Blackout days may apply.

Fiddler on the Roof

Address: Stage 42- 422 West 42nd Street

Digital Rush

Price: $30

Where: todaytix.com

Time: 9 AM on the day of the performance(s)

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Fiddler on the Roof simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.

Hercules

Address: Public Theater/Delacorte Theater- Mid Central Park at 80th Street

Advance Digital Lottery

Price: Free

How: The lottery opens on August 12 for all performances

Where: todaytix.com

Time: Lottery opens at 12 pm on August 12 and closes at 12pm on August 28. Winners will be notified between 12pm and 4pm on August 28 via push notification and/or email.

Payment Method: N/A

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: Tickets can be picked up at the Delacorte Theater box office between 5pm and 7:30pm. After 7:30pm tickets will be released to the standby line. Separate lotteries are available for ADA Accessible Entry and Senior Accessibility Entry.

In- Person Standby Lottery

Price: Free

How: On each performance date, a limited number of standby tickets for that night’s performance will potentially be available to winners of the standby lottery.

Where: Delacorte Theater

Time: Starting at 5pm, staff will begin to distribute lottery entry cards and accept entries from patrons to the lottery. Entries for the lottery will begin at 5pm and will end at 7pm, but the lottery may not be drawn until 7:30pm. Starting at 7:30pm, any available standby tickets will begin to be released to winners of the lottery untill all available tickets are distributed.

Payment Method: N/A

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Winning the standby lottery only grants you access to tickets if and when they become available and does not guarantee that you will receive tickets for the performance. A Public Theater Patron ID is required to enter the lottery and you can follow this link to create your ID or look up a Patron ID in advance of arriving for the lottery. Due to the unknown seat locations and the limited amount of tickets, there is no separate Standby Lottery for ADA Accessible and Senior Accessible seating locations, but if you require some form of accommodation due to a mobility disability, please speak to a Public Theater staff member upon your arrival, and we will do our best to accommodate your needs. Patrons are discouraged from arriving before 4:00pm, which is when staff will be present to answer questions and assist in the location and creation of Patron IDs. There is no need to arrive early for the lottery, but you should arrive before 7:00pm to be ensured the ability to enter that evening’s drawing. any patron found to have entered more than once will be disqualified from the lottery for all performances Hercules.

Jersey Boys

Address: New World Stages Stage I - 340 W.50th St.

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available when the box office opens on day of desired performance

Where: New World Stages box office

Time: 1pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 am Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability, seats may be partial view

Little Gem

Address: Irish Repertory Theatre- 132 West 32nd Street

Digital Rush

Price: $25

Where: todaytix.com

Time: 10 AM on the day of the performance(s)

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Little Gem simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.

Make Believe

Address: Second Stage Theatre/Tony Kiser Theatre

Digital Rush

Price: $20

Where: todaytix.com

Time: 9 AM on the day of the performance(s)

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: To unlock rush access, Fiddler on the Roof simply requests you spread the word on social media through the TodayTix app.

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

Address: 226 W. 44th Street

Student Rush

Price: $20

How: On sale when the box office opens for all available entry times that day.

Where: Encounter Guest Services Desk

Time: 10am Monday - Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Any valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Number of Tickets Available: Varies at the discretion of the box office; best availability on weekdays all day and weekend afternoons and evenings

Special Policies: Subject to availability on the day of the performance only

Perfect Crime

Address: Anne L. Bernstein Theater - 210 West 50th St.

Student Rush

Price: $31.50

How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: At the Anne L. Bernstein Theater box office

Time: 10 AM

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Current student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

The Play That Goes Wrong

Address: New World Stages Stage IV- 340 West 50th Street

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance.

Where: New World Stages box office

Time: See website for current box office hours.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Rock of Ages

Address: New World Stages Stage III - 340 West 50th Street

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: New World Stage box office

Time: On sale two hours prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Address: St. Luke's Theatre - 308 West 46th St.

Student Rush

Price: $25

How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: At the St. Luke’s Theatre box office

Time: Two hours prior to curtain

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: Current student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

THEATRE COMPANIES

59E59 Theaters

Address: 59 East 59th St.

Student Rush

Price: $10–$20

How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: 59E59 box office

Time: Available until one hour before performance

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances or productions.

Standby Drawing

Price: Varies by production

How: Available as a lottery drawing when the desired production is sold out

Where: 59E59 box office

Time: Drawing takes place right before showtime

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances or productions. One entry per party. Must be present for lottery drawing.

Atlantic Theater Company

Address: Linda Gross Theater - 336 West 20th St.

Student Rush

Price: $20

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Atlantic Theater Company box office.

Time: Sold starting two hours prior to curtain.

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for all performances.

Access 25

Price: $25

How: At every preview performance, patrons of any age can buy tickets.

Where: AtlanticTheater.org or directly at (212) 691-5919

Time: On sale two weeks prior to the first preview performance (exact time determined at the discretion of the box office)

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 4

Special Policies: Availability may vary per performance. Check Atlantic Theater site for availability.

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

Address: Harvey Theater - 651 Fulton St., Brooklyn

Student Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for full and part-time students 29-years-old and under for any live performance.

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Current student ID or valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Senior Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for patrons 65-years-old and over for any live performance

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Veteran Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for US service members for any live performance

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Valid veteran/military ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Classic Stage Company

Address: 136 East 13th St.

ACCESS Tickets

Price: $20

How: Available for select performances for all performances throughout the season when shows are not sold out. Sign up here to receive the weekly exclusive discount code - indicate 'ACCESS' in preferences.

Where: ClassicStage.org, by phone at (212) 677-4210, or at Classic Stage Company's box office

Time: Monday at 12pm; on-sale available for the week of performances

ID: Valid photo ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Classic Stage Company box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

Student Rush

Price: $20

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Classic Stage Company box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

CSC NextGen Teen Takeover

Price: $10

How: Teen Takeover performances are offered throughout the season.

Where: ClassicStage.org, by phone at (212) 677-4210, or at Classic Stage Company's box office. Sign up here to receive the weekly exclusive discount code - indicate 'CSC NextGen' in preferences.

Time: Tickets available in advance of any performance until sold-out.

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Offer may be revoked at any time. Performances include a talk-back after the show.

Irish Repertory Theatre

Address: 132 West 22nd St.

General Rush

Price: Half-price off regular tickets

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Irish Repertory Theatre box office

Time: One hour before the performance.

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every performance.

Student Rush

Price: $25

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Irish Repertory Theatre box office

Time: Day-of desired performance

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Greenseats

Price: $25

How: Membership available for patrons under 35-years-old.

Where: To become a member, visit IrishRep.org.

Time: Members will receive notification that Greenseats are available to purchase.

ID: Valid photo ID

Payment Method: Credit card via site

Tickets per Person: Members receive one ticket per production

Special Policies: Limited availability per performance.

$22 On 22nd Street

Price: $22

How: Tckets available for each preview performance. No age restriction.

Where: IrishRep.org

Time: On sale at noon two weeks before the first preview performance.

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Credit card via site

Tickets per Person: Limit 2 per person

Special Policies: Limited availability

Senior Discount

Price: $10 off regular ticket price

How: Patrons age 65 and older may receive a $10 discount on each ticket purchased with a valid ID

Where: Irish Repertory Theatre Box Office

ID: Valid ID

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1 per valid ID

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Keen Company

Address: The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row - 410 West 42nd St)

Keen On Tuesay

Price: $28

How: Tickets for all Tuesday evening performances are just $28

Where: Online, by phone, or in person

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

La Mama

Address: Ellen Stewart and The Downstairs Theatres -66 East 4th Street

Student/Senior Discounts

Price: $5 off general admission prices

How: Available online or at the box office on the day of the performance

Where: La Mama box office or lamama.org

ID: Current student ID or valid government-issued ID with proof of age.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

10 at $10 Program

Price: $10

How: Ten general admission tickets are available for each performance are available for $10 using the Code 10AT10.

Where: La Mama box office or lamama.org

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability.

Lincoln Center Theater

Address: Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and Claire Tow Theater - 150 West 65th St.)

LincTix

Price: $32 ($25 for LincTix members on a pre-sale basis for LCT3 productions)

How: LincTix allows U.S. residents between ages 21 and 35 to purchase 1 ticket per production. Sign up at lct.org.

Where: Online or at the Lincoln Center Theater box office.

Time: N/A

ID: valid government-issued ID with name and age

Payment Method: Credit card via site. Credit card or cash in-person.

Tickets per Person: LincTix members receive one ticket per production for shows in the Newhouse, and two tickets per production for LCT3 shows in the Claire Tow.

Special Policies: Registration is required and free. Ticket prices includes $2 LCT facility fee.

Student Rush

Price: $32

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.

Where: Lincoln Center Theater box office

Time: Two hours before performance

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered at all performances. Price includes $2 LCT facility fee.

LCT3 @The Claire Tow Theater

Price: Tickets $30 during regularly announced run.

Manhattan Theatre Club

Address: New York City Center - 131 West 55th St.

30 Under 35 (formerly 30 Under 30)

Price: $30

How: Sold in advance to patrons up to and including age 35-years-old

Where: manhattantheatreclub.com/season-tickets/30-under-35/

Time: Available dates are sent to members via email

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Must be a member. Sign up online for free. Tickets per performance are of limited availability. Guest may be of any age, but member must pick up tickets.

Student Rush

Price: $27.50

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: New York City Center box office

Time: 12 PM on day-of performance until sold out

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability and at the box office’s discretion.

MTC- Stage II

Price: All Tickets $30

MCC Theater

Address: The Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space- 511 W.52nd Street

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available to patrons 29 years of age or younger and seniors 65 years of age or Older with a valid ID including proof of age as well as neighbors living between 8th and 10th aves between west 34th and west 59th streets

Where: Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space box office

Time: 2 hours prior to curtain

ID: Valid ID including proof og age

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Policies of Note: Subject to availability.

Advanced under 30 Tickets

Price: $30

How: Limited advanced tickets for those 29 years of age or younger are offered for each performance.

Where: Robert Wilson MCC Theater Space box office

ID: Valid ID including proof of age

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Policies of Note: Subject to availability. only available for purchase in-person at the box office.

Mint Theater Company

Address: The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row - 410 West 42nd St.

General Rush

Price: $32

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out. Not available for all performances.

Where: Theatre Row box office

Time: One hour before curtain

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

The New Group

Address: Pershing Square Signature Center - 480 West 42nd St.

General Rush :

Price: $30

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Signature Center box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

ID: Valid government ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For sold out shows, a full-price waitlist will form starting one hour prior to curtain.

New York Theatre Workshop

Address: 79 East 4th St.

CheapTix - First Two Previews

Price: $25

How: Every first two performances of a NYTW production, all single tickets available to the general public.

Where: NYTW.org, 212-460-5475, or in person at the NYTW box office

Time: Day-of performance and when the box office opens

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard ticketing fees apply.

CheapTix - Rush

Price: $25

How: Day-of rush tickets available at 12 Noon for youth, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents.

Where: NYTW box office

Time: 12 Noon

ID: Government-issued ID. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) present an ID indicating date-of-birth; artists present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents present an ID that includes address.

Payment Method: Cash only.

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Subject to availability.

Playwrights Horizons

Address: 416 West 42nd St.

Young Membership

Price: $25 for young members. $35 guest ticket.

How: Purchase tickets in advance with membership,free to join for those 35 and under

Where: Online or at the Playwrights Horizons box office,

Time: An email notification will announce when young membership tickets are available

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card

Special Policies: For more information and to sign up for free visit playwrightshorizons.org.

Student Membership

Price: $15 for Student Members. $35 guest ticket.

How: Available in advance

Where: Online or at the Playwrights Horizons box office

Time: An email notification will announce when student tickets are available. Day-of tickets available when the box office opens at 10 AM.

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Credit card via site. Cash or credit card at the box office.

Tickets per Person: Limit 1 (2 with guest price)

Special Policies: For more information and to sign up for free, visit PlaywrightsHorizons.org/StudentMembership Upload proof of full-time student enrollment online when signing up online for membership. Membership is valid for all shows in the season of registration.

LIVEforFIVE

Price: $5

How: Enter online for the first preview performance of every production

Where: PHNYC.org/L45

Time: During the first week of performances, theatregoers can enter the lottery until noon the day before the first preview performance. An email notification will alert the winner at 3PM the day before performance.

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card via site.

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Only available for select performances at Playwrights Horizons. See site for details. Unclaimed tickets will be offered via email to a limited standby list starting at 12 Noon on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

HOTtix

Price: $30

How: A limited number of tickets available for each production continuing to the end of the run for those 35-years-old and under.

Where: At the Playwrights Horizons box office/lobby.

Time: One hour prior to curtain starting with the second performance of a production’s run.

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash only

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Polices: Subject to availability.

Primary Stages

Address: Cherry Lane Theatre - 38 Commerce St.

Online Rush

Price: $25

How: Available beginning at 10am on the day of the performance

Where: primarystages.org

Time: 10am on the day of the performance

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Credit card online

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

Student Rush

Price: $20

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Cherry Lane Theatre box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Not available for other productions at The Cherry Lane Theatre not affiliated with Primary Stages.

PS35

Price: $35

How: Advance tickets to patrons 35-years-old and under available with notification from Primary Stages

Where: PrimaryStages.org/Under-35-Program using code PS35.

Time: N/A

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card through site

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Failure to present a valid ID will result in an additional $35 fee. All tickets subject to availability.

Pay-What-You-Can Performances

Price: Pay what you can (minimum $1)

How: A lottery is available for two performances of each Primary Stages production, which are determined by the company prior to the season’s run. Entries are drawn at random. See Primarystages.org/Pay-What-You-Can

for details.

Where: Cherry Lane box office

Time: Entries accepted between 4 PM and 4:30 PM. Entries drawn at 4:30 PM.

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Cash only, no change given.

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Polices: Winners must be present when their entry is called to purchase tickets. Winners cannot select or change seats. 20 tickets available per performance. Participants may not arrive at the theater prior to 4pm.

TIXTEEN

Price: Free

How: A limited number of tickets available for NYC middle and high-school students daily

Where: Cherry Lane box office

Time: 10 AM until curtain

ID: Any of the following acceptable proof of identification/high school matriculation: A valid, dated student ID card. A valid, dated student MetroCard. A current report card accompanied by another form of photo ID.

Payment Method: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Polices: Must be enrolled in a middle or high school in New York City. Subject to availability.

The Public Theater

Address: 425 Lafayette St.

Free First Preview

Price: Free

How: Enter lottery see the first preview performance of all Public Theatre productions

Where: TodayTix.com/Lottery/Public-Previews

Time: Enter in advance of performance up to 24 hours prior to curtain. Winners notified between 12 PM and 4 PM on the day of the show.

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Card only through app

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Policies of Note: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Public Theater production. Pick up tickets at the Public Theatre box office between 5 PM and 7 PM on the day of the show. Unclaimed tickets will be offered to other patrons.

Digital Rush

Price: $20

How: Available for main stage productions

Where: TodayTix.com/The-Public-Theater

Time: Rush tickets will be made available @10am each performance day and remain available until the inventory is sold out or until 2 hours prior to the performance time.

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card through app.

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Policies of Note: Subject to availability. Beginning with the second preview performance of each production’s run. May not be offered for every Public Theater production. You will be comfirmed immediately when your purchase is completed by TodayTix.

Student Tickets

Price: $30

How: Tickets can be purchased in advance for every performance

Where: Public Theater box office

Time: N/A

ID: Current student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Polices: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Public Theater production.

PLEASE NOTE: SEE ABOVE FOR ADDITIONAL RUSH INFORMATION FOR HERCULES.

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Address: 224 Waverly Pl.

Student/Under 30

Price: $10 - $25

How: Shows with $55 tickets at regular price, Rattlestick offers students $10 tickets and people under 30-years-old $15 tickets. For shows with $75-85 regular-priced tickets, Rattlestick offers $20 student tickets and $25 tickets to people under 30-years-old.

Where: rattlestick.org and use code determined by Rattlestick per show

Time: N/A

ID: Valid student or government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card online

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be offered for every Rattlestick Theater production.

Roundabout Theatre Company

Address: Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre: Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre - 111 West 46th St.

Access10

Price: $10

How: Roundabout offers a limited quantity of $10 tickets for the first four preview performances of every Broadway Production.

Where: More information from Audience Services at 212-719-1300

Time: N/A

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Polices: Available while supplies last.

Hiptix

Price: $30

How: Registered patrons between 18 and 35 years old can purchase one pair of tickets per production. Free registration is required. Available tickets may be purchased in advance.

Where: roundabouttheatre.org/hiptix

Time: N/A

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card online with membership

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Polices: Available while supplies last.

Hiptix High

Price: $10

How: Registered patrons between 14 and 18 years old can purchase one pair of tickets per production. Free registration is required. Available tickets may be purchased in advance.

Where: roundabouttheatre.org/hiptix

Time: N/A

ID: Government-issued ID

Payment Method: Credit card online with membership

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Polices: Available while supplies last.

General Rush

Price: $29-$50

How: A limited number of rear orchestra or rear mezzanine seats on a first-served basis on the day of the desired performance. Rush seats may be in a partial view location.

Where: Laura Pels Theatre/Black Box Theatre box office

Time: noon on day of show

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Price may vary depending on ticket popularity.

Student Rush

Price: Half off regular-priced tickets.

How: On sale 30 minutes prior to curtain time on a first-come, first-serve basis for full-time students.

Where: Laura Pels Theatre/Black Box Theatre box office

Time: 30 minutes prior to curtain time

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid student ID. Additional photo ID may be required.

Tickets Per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to daily availability

Roundabout Underground @The Black Box Theatre

Price: All tickets $30

Second Stage Theater

Address: Tony Kiser Theatre - 305 West 43rd St.

Student Rush

Price: $25

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Tony Kiser Theater box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability

30 Under 30

Price: $30

How: Available for patrons 30-years-old and under

Where: (212) 246-4422, 2st.com/thirty-under-thirty, or at the box office.

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card

ID: Valid government ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2, but everyone must have a valid ID proving they are under 30.

Special Policies: Based on availability. Sign up online to access tickets for the season.

PLEASE NOTE: SEE ABOVE FOR ADDITIONAL RUSH INFORMATION FOR MAKE BELIEVE.

Signature Theatre Company

Address: The Pershing Square Signature Center - 480 West 42nd St.

Signature Ticket Initiative

Price: Varies

How: Available for every seat at every performance during the initial run of Signature productions.

Where: Online, by phone at (212) 244-7529, or at the box office

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: N/A

Special Policies: A donation-based program. Available for all Signature Theater productions. See website for details.

Student Rush

Price: $35 (varies by production)

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Signature Theatre box office

Time: 11 AM

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Due to the Signature Ticket Initiative, student rush tickets will not be offered during the regular run of productions.

SoHo Rep.

Address: 46 Walker Street

General Rush

Price: $30

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 15 minutes before curtain time

Where: SoHo Rep box office

Time: 14 minutes before curtain time

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card, Cash is preferred.

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

Student Rush

Price: $20

How: Available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 15 minutes before curtain time

Where: SoHo Rep box office

Time: 15 minutes before curtain time

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card, Cash is preferred.

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

99¢ Sundays

Price: 99¢

How: 99¢ Tickets available on select Sunday performances. No other tickets sold in advance for these performances. See website for details and dates.

Where: SoHo Rep box office

Time: 30 minutes before curtain time

Payment Method: Cash Only

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2, all parties must be present at the time the ticket is bought.

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Line will form outside theatre two hours or more before curtain. Saving spaces in line is not permitted.

St. Ann's Warehouse

Address: 45 Water St., Brooklyn

Digital Rush

Price: $20

How: Download the TodayTix app to enter

Where: TodayTix.com

Time: 10am day of performance

Payment Method: Credit card in app

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Cancellation/Standby Line

Price: $20

How: Waitlist begins 1 hour prior to show time

Where: St. Anne's Warehouse Box Office

Time: 1 hour prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Subject to to availability

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Theatre For A New Audience

Address: Polonsky Shakespeare Center - 262 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn

New Deal Tickets

Price: $20

How: For patrons 30-years-old and under or for full-time students of any age, tickets may be purchased in advance of any performance.

Where: To purchase tickets online use promo code NEWDEAL at tfana.org/single-tickets

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Credit card through site

ID: Valid student or government-issued valid ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Valid student or government-issued ID required for each ticket purchased. Failure to show proof of age will result in a surcharge for a full price ticket. All new deal tickets will be held at the box office.

Vineyard Theatre Company

Address: 108 East 15th St.

Under 35/Theatre Artist Membership

Price: $35, then $25 per show.

How: Patrons 35-years and under and Theatre Artists are welcome to join membership for $35, then $25 for 1 member ticket per show.

Where: Vineyardtheatre.org

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid ID or union card.

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Up to four guest tickets per show.

Digital Rush

Price: $25

How: Download the TodayTix app to enter

Where: TodayTix.com/Vineyard-Theatre

Time: 10 am the day of the performance.

Payment Method: Credit card through app

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Winners notified via email will have one hour to purchase tickets. Pick up from Vineyard Theatre box office until 30 minutes before curtain. Subject to availability.

Standby Ticket Policy

Price: $20

How: Based on availability

Where: Vineyard Theatre box office

Time: One hour prior to curtain

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: N/A

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Women's Project Theater

Address: McGinn/ Cazale Theatre - 2162 Broadway

General Rush

Price: $25

How: A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Where: McGinn/Cazale Theatre

Time: 30 minutes prior to curtain

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

York Theatre Company

Address: 619 Lexington Ave.

$35 and Under

Price: $25

How: Available to patrons 35-years-old and under anytime in advance.

Where: York Theatre box office (Mon-Fri 12-6 PM & one hour prior to curtain) or by phone at 212-935-5820

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Polices: Subject to availability

Student Tickets

Price: $20

How: Available to current students any time in advance

Where: York Theatre box office or by phone at 212-935-5820

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability