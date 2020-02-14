Off- Broadway’s Drift, Starring Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press

The world premiere will play a limited engagement at New World Stages beginning February 29.

Drift, a new drama written by William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo), will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's New World Stages February 29–May 24.

Directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), the cast will be headed by Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) with Patrick Brennan (White People Christmas), Richard R. Henry (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Alex Mickiewicz (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), and Griffin Osborne (The Ferryman).

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950s, Drift tells the story of a broken immigrant family burned by personal destruction and the salvation that gives them hope. Moresco said, “On my first reading, the universal themes of family struggle, destruction, reconciliation, and the need for salvation rang as true to me as anything from the classical works of Arthur Miller or Tennessee Williams."

The production will also have scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Gina Ruiz, lighting design by Emily Clarkson, and sound design by Sean Hagerty. Casting is by Pat McCorkle.

Drift is produced by Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow, and Karly Fischer.