Off- Broadway’s Drift, Starring Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Off- Broadway’s Drift, Starring Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 14, 2020
Buy Tickets to Drift
 
The world premiere will play a limited engagement at New World Stages beginning February 29.

Drift, a new drama written by William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo), will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's New World Stages February 29–May 24.

Directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), the cast will be headed by Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) with Patrick Brennan (White People Christmas), Richard R. Henry (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Alex Mickiewicz (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), and Griffin Osborne (The Ferryman).

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950s, Drift tells the story of a broken immigrant family burned by personal destruction and the salvation that gives them hope. Moresco said, “On my first reading, the universal themes of family struggle, destruction, reconciliation, and the need for salvation rang as true to me as anything from the classical works of Arthur Miller or Tennessee Williams."

Off- Broadway’s Drift, Starring Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press

Off- Broadway’s Drift, Starring Emmy Winner Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press

9 PHOTOS
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Joe Pantoliano Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Alex Mickiewicz Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Richard R. Henry Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Griffin Osborne Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Patrick Brennan Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
William Francis Hoffman Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Bobby Moresco Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Cast of Drift Marc J. Franklin
Drift_New World Stage_Press Day_2020_HR
Cast and creative team of Drfift Marc J. Franklin
Share

The production will also have scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Gina Ruiz, lighting design by Emily Clarkson, and sound design by Sean Hagerty. Casting is by Pat McCorkle.

Drift is produced by Moresco, James Cahill, Joanna Cahill, Jack Kavanaugh, Leslie Kavanaugh, Kate Mott Morrow, and Karly Fischer.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!