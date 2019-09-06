Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on Some of Broadway’s Best Performances

Video   Old Show Queens Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield on Some of Broadway’s Best Performances
By Dan Meyer
Sep 06, 2019
 
Sharing their love of Angela Lansbury, Mary Martin, Ethel Merman and more, Gunas and Rosenfield recall their favorite performances on Broadway.

Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield, a couple for over 40 years, had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century—but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield recently sat down with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

In Chapter 5, they reminisce about their favorite performances, including Mary Martin in Peter Pan, Angela Lansbury in Blithe Spirit, the ensemble of Godspell, and the West End’s The Inheritance, debuting on Broadway this fall.

PHOTOS: Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury Onstage

New episodes of Old Show Queens will debut on Playbill every Friday. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com.

