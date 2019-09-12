Olivia Newton-John’s Black Leather Jacket From Grease to Be Sold at Auction

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 12, 2019
 
Costumes and memorabilia from Xanadu are also included in the collection.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in <i>Grease</i>
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease Paramount Pictures

A collection of more than 200 items belonging to Grammy Award-winning pop singer and film star Olivia Newtown-John will be auctioned in Hollywood November 1–2 as part of Julien’s Auctions' Icons & Idols event.

A stand-out in the collection: the black leather jacket and skin-tight pants Newton-John wore as Sandy in the 1978 film version of Grease, estimated at $100,000-$200,000. (Newton-John had to be sewn into the figure-hugging, high-waisted pants to shoot “You’re the One That I Want.”) Also included are Newton-John’s original script for Grease (estimated at $2,000-4,000) and the custom pink gown she wore to the Los Angeles premiere.

Costume pieces from the 1984 movie Xanadu will also be auctioned, including Newton-John’s thigh-high suede boots (estimated at $2,000-$4,000), and a pair of Missoni harem pants worn during her performance of the film’s title song.

Fans will also have the chance to bid on collectible items from Newton-John’s pop career, including two of her “Physical” wardrobe pieces, the white chiffon gown worn during her 1978 TV special Olivia, and the spandex catsuit worn at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in 1978.

Highlights from the collection will go on exhibition at the Hard Rock Café New York October 17–21, prior to an October 28–November 1 exhibition at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Visit JuliensAuctions.com.

