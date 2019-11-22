Olivier Award Winner Imelda Staunton to Star in Hello, Dolly! in the West End

London News   Olivier Award Winner Imelda Staunton to Star in Hello, Dolly! in the West End
By Dan Meyer
Nov 22, 2019
 
Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell will co-star in the Dominic Cooke–helmed production at the Adelphi Theatre.
Imelda Staunton_Rome Film Fest_2019_HR
Imelda Staunton Brain storm images/Shutterstock

Four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton will play Dolly Levi in a Dominic Cooke–helmed production of Hello, Dolly! in the West End in 2020. Fellow Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George) will co-star as Irene Malloy.

Joining the creative team are choreographer Bill Deamer, scenic and costume designer Rae Smith, and music supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The production from Michael Harrison Entertainment and David Ian Productions is set to begin performances August 11, 2020, at the Adelphi Theatre, currently home to Waitress through July 4, 2020.

Staunton won the Olivier for Best Actress in a Musical for playing the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Madame Rose in Gypsy. Additionally, she won a Best Supporting Performance for her two performances in A Chorus of Disapproval and The Corn is Green. The West End star played Sally in the National Theatre production of Follies that was filmed and broadcasted.

Hello, Dolly! is currently on the second leg of a tour in North America, starring Carolee Carmello. A 2017 Broadway revival, directed by Jerry Zaks, earned Bette Midler the Tony Award for her portrayal of the meddling fixer. Bernadette Peters took over the role on the Great White Way for several months before Midler returned to close out the show. Tony winner Betty Buckley performed the role during the first leg of the tour.

