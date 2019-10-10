Olivier Winner Rebecca Treehearn, Steven Miller, More Set for A Christmas Carol in London

The Jack Thorne adaptation of Dickens’ classic begins previews November 23 at Old Vic.

Olivier Winner Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) and West End alum Steven Miller (Lord of the Rings) will play Belle (Scrooge’s ex-fiancée) and Bob Crachit, respectively, in the second annual production of A Christmas Carol at Old Vic. The Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale begins previews November 23 ahead of a December 4 opening.

Joining the previously announced Patterson Joseph, Trehearn, and Miller in the Matthew Warchus-helmed production are Myra McFadyen as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Gloria Onitiri as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Maria Omakinwa as Mrs Cratchit, James Staddon as Fezziwig, Melissa Allan as Little Fan, Kwêsi Edman as Young Ebenezer/George, Hollie Edwin as Jess, Fred Haig as Fred, Nick Hart as Nicolas, Andrew Langtree as Father/Marley, and Samuel Townsend as Ferdy. Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery share the role of Tiny Tim.

The Old Vic creative team includes set and costume designer Rob Howell, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Simon Baker, movement coordinator Lizzi Gee, casting director Jessica Ronane CDG, associate director Joe Austin, and second associate director Josh Seymour.

The play is set to debut on Broadway this fall at Lyceum Theatre with previews beginning November 7, starring Campbell Scott, Andrea Martin, and LaChanze.