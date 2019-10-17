On Site Opera to Bring Amahl and the Night Visitors to an NYC Soup Kitchen

The reimagining of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera will play at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen December 4-8.

On Site Opera’s presentation of Amahl and the Night Visitors will play a limited engagement December 4–8 at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in Chelsea. The innovative staging of Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 opera aims to use the setting of the soup kitchen to draw attention to NYC’s growing homeless population.

“Each artistic and collaborative decision was made in such a way so as to support the fundamental themes and story of the opera while creating a production of real power and social impact,” OSO General & Artistic Director Eric Einhorn says.

Inspired by Hieronymus Bosh’s The Adoration of the Magi, Amahl and the Night Visitors tells the story of a poor young boy and his mother who are visited by three kings seeking refuge on their journey to witness the birth of Christ. In On Site Opera’s production, the three kings are three homeless men staying at the same shelter as the boy and his mother.

The opera is presented in partnership with Breaking Ground, an NYC-based housing providers for homeless people. The main cast will be joined by the American Modern Ensemble, a community choir of previously homeless individuals.

Einhorn directs the production with choreography by Winston Bensons, Jr. On Site Opera’s Music Director Geoffrey McDonald will serve as conductor.

All attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the soup kitchen.

Take a look at On Site Opera's 2018 presentation of the opera above.