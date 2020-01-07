Open Call Will Be Held for New Jason Robert Brown Musical Farewell My Concubine

Industry News   Open Call Will Be Held for New Jason Robert Brown Musical Farewell My Concubine
By Andrew Gans
Jan 07, 2020
 
Moisés Kaufman is directing the developmental presentation of the musical, which features a book by Kenneth Lin.
Jason Robert Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN

An open call will be held January 9 at Pearl Studios for the new Jason Robert Brown musical Farewell My Concubine, based on the 1993 film of the same name.

The new musical, directed by Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman, features a score by Tony winner Brown and a book by Kenneth Lin (Kleptocracy). A developmental reading will take place in early February.

Sign in for the open call will begin at 11 AM and continue through 1 PM. Auditions start at noon.

Brown is a three-time Tony winner for The Bridges of Madison County (Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score) and Parade (Best Score). His musicals also include Honeymoon in Vegas, 13, The Last 5 Years, Songs for a New World, and Urban Cowboy.

The 1993 Chinese film Farewell My Concubine, an adaptation of the novel by Lilian Lee, chronicles the relationship between two Peking opera actors, Cheng Dieyi and Duan Xiaolou, and Xiaolou's wife. Chen Kaige directed the movie, which explored themes of identity and the blurred lines between reality and the stage.

Casting for the reading is by Tara Rubin Casting. Robert Minkoff and Philip Lee produce.

Flip Through the Shows of Jason Robert Brown

Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in Songs for a New World
Parade Playbill - Dec 1998
Parade
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello in Parade.
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello in Parade Joan Marcus
Norbert Leo Butz and Lauren Kennedy in The Last Five Years.
Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in The Last Five Years
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
Urban Cowboy - Playbill
Urban Cowboy
Matt Cavenaugh and Jenn Colella in a scene from <i>Urban Cowboy</i> .
Matt Cavenaugh and Jenn Colella in Urban Cowboy Photo by Paul Kolnik
13 Playbill - Opening Night
13
Al Calderon, Delaney Moro, Elizabeth Gillies, Eamon Foley, Malik Hammond, Caitlin Gann and Ariana Grande in <i>13</i>
Al Calderon, Delaney Moro, Elizabeth Gillies, Eamon Foley, Malik Hammond, Caitlin Gann, and Ariana Grande in 13 Photo by Joan Marcus
The Bridges of Madison County Playbill - Opening Night
The Bridges of Madison County
