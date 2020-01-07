Open Call Will Be Held for New Jason Robert Brown Musical Farewell My Concubine

Moisés Kaufman is directing the developmental presentation of the musical, which features a book by Kenneth Lin.

An open call will be held January 9 at Pearl Studios for the new Jason Robert Brown musical Farewell My Concubine, based on the 1993 film of the same name.

The new musical, directed by Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman, features a score by Tony winner Brown and a book by Kenneth Lin (Kleptocracy). A developmental reading will take place in early February.

Sign in for the open call will begin at 11 AM and continue through 1 PM. Auditions start at noon.

HEY ASIAN ACTORS AND SINGERS I NEED YOU OK THX BYE pic.twitter.com/rA9piZKR76 — Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) January 7, 2020

Brown is a three-time Tony winner for The Bridges of Madison County (Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score) and Parade (Best Score). His musicals also include Honeymoon in Vegas, 13, The Last 5 Years, Songs for a New World, and Urban Cowboy.

The 1993 Chinese film Farewell My Concubine, an adaptation of the novel by Lilian Lee, chronicles the relationship between two Peking opera actors, Cheng Dieyi and Duan Xiaolou, and Xiaolou's wife. Chen Kaige directed the movie, which explored themes of identity and the blurred lines between reality and the stage.

Casting for the reading is by Tara Rubin Casting. Robert Minkoff and Philip Lee produce.

