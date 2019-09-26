Original Cast Members From Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, More Set for Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Special

A star-studded line-up Tony winners and original cast members will take the stage during Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. The benefit will take place November 4 at New Amsterdam Theatre,with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Among the first slate of performers announced are Tony winners Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Thoroughly Modern Millie producer Whoopi Goldberg, along with Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls). They join Disney original Broadway cast members Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan).
Joining Disney originals are Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton) and Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works’ Hercules) along with recent Aladdin stars Adam Jacobs and Michael James Scott and The Lion King alums Kissy Simmons, Rema Webb, and Alton Fitzgerald White. A cast reunion of Newsies is set to include Joshua Michael Burrage, Kyle Coffman, Nico DeJesus, Michael Fatica, JP Ferreri, Garrett Hawe, Evan Kasprzak, Jess LeProtto, Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel, Ryan Steele, Andrew Wilson, and Iain Young.
More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The New Amsterdam Theatre, where the concert will be held, is home to Aladdin, currently starring Major Attaway as Genie, Clinton Greenspan as the titular character, and Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine. Songs from Disney’s Broadway musicals through its 25-year history, starting with Beauty and the Beast, will be featured.
Tickets are on sale at BroadwayCares.org.