Original Rent Star Anthony Rapp Is Engaged

The Broadway actor and co-founder of BroadwayCon proposed to his longtime partner.

Original Rent star Anthony Rapp announced via Instagram that he and Ken Ithipol are engaged.

The pair have been dating since January 2016.

Rapp created the role of Mark in Broadway’s Rent, a part he reprised in the 2005 film adaptation and has often revisited for touring productions and concert engagements. Prior to his rise to fame in that role, Rapp had been a child actor on Broadway, making his debut in The Little Prince and the Aviator in 1982. He then played Freddy in Broadway’s Precious Sons in 1986, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination. He was a member of the original cast of John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation.

Since Rent, Rapp originated the role of Charlie Brown in the 1999 revival of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and created the role of Lucas in If/Then, opposite his Rent co-star Idina Menzel. Rapp now stars on the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery as Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets.

Ithipol is a leadership coach, social researcher, and advocate.

Rapp is also a co-founder of the BroadwayCon, the annual theatre fan convention launched in 2016.

Congrats to the happy couple.