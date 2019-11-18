Out Magazine Names Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris Showman of the Year

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Out Magazine Names Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris Showman of the Year
By Andrew Gans
Nov 18, 2019
Buy Tickets to Slave Play
 
The playwright is among those featured on the publication's 2019 Out100 list.
Slave Play_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris has made Out Magazine's 2019 Out100 list, the publication's annual compilation of the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people.

Harris, whose play continues at Broadway’s Golden Theatre following an award-winning run Off-Broadway last season, was named Showman of the Year.

Slave Play, which follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America, is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was also nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Harris is also the author of “Daddy,” Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1, and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys.

Out will roll out additional inductees, including Pose star Angelica Ross, Evolution of the Year recipient Sam Smith, and drag entertainer and actor Shangela, over the coming week.

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in <i>Slave Play</i>
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in <i>Slave Play</i>
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!