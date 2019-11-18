Out Magazine Names Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris Showman of the Year

The playwright is among those featured on the publication's 2019 Out100 list.

Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris has made Out Magazine's 2019 Out100 list, the publication's annual compilation of the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people.

Harris, whose play continues at Broadway’s Golden Theatre following an award-winning run Off-Broadway last season, was named Showman of the Year.

Slave Play, which follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America, is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was also nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Harris is also the author of “Daddy,” Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1, and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys.

Out will roll out additional inductees, including Pose star Angelica Ross, Evolution of the Year recipient Sam Smith, and drag entertainer and actor Shangela, over the coming week.

