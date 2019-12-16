Outer Critics Circle Announces 2019–2020 Award Season Dates

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Outer Critics Circle Announces 2019–2020 Award Season Dates
By Andrew Gans
Dec 16, 2019
 
The nominating committee for the current season has also been announced.
Outer_Critics_Circle_Logo_HR

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media, has announced dates for the 2019–2020 award season.

The cutoff date for eligibility is April 18, 2020, with the announcement of nominations scheduled for April 20. Winners of the 70th Annual Theater Awards will be announced May 11 and subsequently celebrated at a gala awards dinner May 21.

READ: Hadestown Leads the Outer Critics Circle Awards With 6 Wins

The nominating committee for the current season features David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts, and Janice Simpson.

The Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Photos: 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Photos: 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards

61 PHOTOS
David Gordon, Outer Critics Circle President
David Gordon, Outer Critics Circle President Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein_HR.jpg
Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Stephanie J. Block_HR.jpg
Stephanie J. Block Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Warren Carlyle_HR.jpg
Warren Carlyle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Jenn Colella_HR.jpg
Jenn Colella Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Bryan Cranston_HR.jpg
Bryan Cranston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Bryan Cranston_HR-2.jpg
Bryan Cranston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_John Cullum_HR.jpg
John Cullum Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Gordon Farrell_HR.jpg
Gordon Farrell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Outer Critics Circle Awards_2019_Tina Fey_HR.jpg
Tina Fey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!