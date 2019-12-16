Outer Critics Circle Announces 2019–2020 Award Season Dates

The nominating committee for the current season has also been announced.

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media, has announced dates for the 2019–2020 award season.

The cutoff date for eligibility is April 18, 2020, with the announcement of nominations scheduled for April 20. Winners of the 70th Annual Theater Awards will be announced May 11 and subsequently celebrated at a gala awards dinner May 21.



The nominating committee for the current season features David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts, and Janice Simpson.

The Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

