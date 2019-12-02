Paddington Gets in a Jam Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

The company behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show brings the show to Union Square's DR2 Theatre.

The upcoming Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Rockefeller’s Paddington Gets in a Jam will feature a cast made up of Jake Bazel (Sesame Street), Jessica Bulzacchelli (James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (Sesame Street), A.J. Ditty (Puffs), and Kirsty Moon (That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody).

The family-friendly show from Rockefeller Productions, the company behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, is scheduled to play a 12-week run in Union Square's DR2 Theatre beginning December 13.

In Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington is at home making his favorite marmalade jam, with the help of the Brown’s housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, when they run out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor.

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. The creative team includes playwright Doug Kmiotek, set designers David Goldstein and Peter Feuchtwanger, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, sound designer Dave Ferdinand, and props master Mikaela Hogan. PRF Productions is production supervisor, Hannah Delmore is stage manager, Jill Bowman is general manager, and Krista Robbins is associate general manager.

The Paddington Bear series was created by author Michael Bond. A film adaptation debuted in 2014, followed by a sequel in 2017.