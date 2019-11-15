Pan Asian Repertory’s The Emperor’s Nightingale to Return in 2020

Damon Chua's family-friendly adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story will play Theatre Row.

In celebration of the Lunar Year, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will bring back its family-friendly production of The Emperor’s Nightingale by Damon Chua. Directed by Chongren Fan, the play is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s story The Nightingale, set in 18th century China and bringing to light the youthful exploits of the future Emperor Qianlong.

The Emperor’s Nightingale will run January 12–26, 2020, at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row. The production weaves Chinese lion dance, puppetry, and folk songs.

The cast will feature original cast members Leanne Cabrera, Dinh James Doan, and Jonathan Frye, who will be joined by Kiet Tai Cao, David Huynh, and Xiaoqing Zhang.

The Emperor’s Nightingale will feature sets by You-Shin Chen (Acquittal), costumes by Karen Boyer (Romulus the Great), lights by Leslie Smith (Acquittal, No-No Boy), and sound by Joseph Wolfslau (Romulus the Great). The stage management team is Kristine Schlachter and Sabrina Morabito.