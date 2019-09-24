Parity Productions Expands Women and TGNC Artists Database

The database, which hosts over 400 artists, will now differentiate between union and non-union.

Parity Productions' Women and Trans and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) Artists database now features a distinction between union and non-union artists. The free, online database, which hosts over 400 artists across 22 theatrical disciplines, provides opportunities for designers, playwrights, composers, dramaturgs, producers, and more to view other artist profiles and connect.

View the database at Parityproductions.org.

“Over five years, I have spoken with quite a few theatre artists about encouraging them and their colleagues to hire more women and TGNC artists. All of them said they would be happy to do that, but their colleagues would want to know where to find them,” says Judith Binus, a longtime Broadway stage manager, lighting designer, and friend of Parity. “The suggestion was to create some kind of list. Parity Productions has refined their database of Women and TGNC Artists working in 22 theatre disciplines, each divided by union/non-union so that employers can check the lists according to their needs.”

To be listed on Parity’s Women and TGNC Artists Database, you must be a theatre artist who has worked on at least one production in New York City in each discipline that will be listed on your profile. You can submit here.

Parity Productions is a New York-based theatre company under the leadership of Ludovica Villar-Hauser, dedicated to producing new work and filling at least half of the creative positions with women and/or TGNC artists. Visit Parityproductions.org for more information.