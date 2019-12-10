Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, and Michelle Dowdy Join Cast of Les Misérables National Tour December 10

The three actors join the hit musical in Buffalo, New York.

Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, and Michelle Dowdy join the national tour of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables beginning December 10 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York.

Dunn (The Phantom of the Opera national tour), Boyd (Kiss Me, Kate; The Play That Goes Wrong), and Dowdy (Hairspray) step into the roles of Jean Valjean, Javert, and Madame Thénardier, respectively.

The three actors join Jimmy Smagula as Monsieur Thénardier, Mary Kate Moore as Fantine, Matt Shingledecker as Enjolras, Phoenix Best as Éponine, Joshua Grosso as Marius, and Jillian Butler as Cosette.

Annabel Cole and Mackenzie Mercer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Robbie Crandall and Jasper Davenport alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Brent Comer, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey Denae, Caitlin Finnie, Jillian Gray, Michelle Beth Herman, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Love, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Erin Ramirez, Julia Ellen Richardson, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Kayla Teruel, Kyle Timson, and Christopher Viljoen.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo) with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.



(Updated December 10, 2019)