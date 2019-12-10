Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, and Michelle Dowdy Join Cast of Les Misérables National Tour December 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, and Michelle Dowdy Join Cast of Les Misérables National Tour December 10
By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2019
 
The three actors join the hit musical in Buffalo, New York.
Patrick Dunn
Patrick Dunn

Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, and Michelle Dowdy join the national tour of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables beginning December 10 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York.

Dunn (The Phantom of the Opera national tour), Boyd (Kiss Me, Kate; The Play That Goes Wrong), and Dowdy (Hairspray) step into the roles of Jean Valjean, Javert, and Madame Thénardier, respectively.

Preston Truman Boyd
Preston Truman Boyd

The three actors join Jimmy Smagula as Monsieur Thénardier, Mary Kate Moore as Fantine, Matt Shingledecker as Enjolras, Phoenix Best as Éponine, Joshua Grosso as Marius, and Jillian Butler as Cosette.

Annabel Cole and Mackenzie Mercer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Robbie Crandall and Jasper Davenport alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Brent Comer, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey Denae, Caitlin Finnie, Jillian Gray, Michelle Beth Herman, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Love, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Erin Ramirez, Julia Ellen Richardson, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Kayla Teruel, Kyle Timson, and Christopher Viljoen.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo) with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

20 PHOTOS
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Share

(Updated December 10, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!