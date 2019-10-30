Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk Join 24 Hour Plays

The husband and wife will perform in the upcoming annual benefit at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Husband-and-wife acting duo Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!) and Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) will take to the stage at the upcoming 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala on November 18. The annual benefit, in which writers, directors, actors, and production staff create original works in less than 24 hours, will feature brand-new short plays by Jesse Eisenberg and Robert O’Hara, among others.

The event, which will honor Kathy Bates, will be held at 8 PM at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Wilson and Domińczyk join a previously announced cast that includes Rachel Dratch, Justin Long, Pascale Armand, Robin De Jesus, Maura Tierney, Julie Klausner, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson, Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, Kelly Aucoin, and Joel Marsh Garland.

Writers include Gracie Gardner, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Eisenberg, and O'Hara—with additional writers to be announced. Directors include Theresa Rebeck, Pippin Parker, Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds, and Timothy Douglas.

Jonathan Coulton will add music to the evening.

Creative teams come together for the first time at 10 PM the evening prior, writers spend the night writing the 10-minute plays, and rehearsals begin at 9 AM the morning of the gala.

Visit 24hourplays.com for tickets and more information.