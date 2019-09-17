Phil Nichol Will Return to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie; Melissa Jacques Is the New Margaret

The hit production continues at London's Apollo Theatre.

Phil Nichol, who starred in the original West End cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, will return to the production beginning September 30 at the Apollo Theatre.

Nichol will again play Hugo/Loco Chanelle. On that same date Melissa Jacques will step into the role of Margaret, having understudied the role for over a year. She follows Rebecca McKinnis, who will soon be seen as Heidi Hansen in the London production of Dear Evan Hansen. Also new to the cast are Alexander Archer as Mickey, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, and Gillian Ford as the understudy for Margaret, Miss Hedge, and Ray.

The cast currently features Layton Williams as Jamie New, Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Alexander Archer as Mickey, Luke Baker as Dean Paxton, Marlon G Day as Dad, Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones as Becca, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Luke Latchman as Sayid, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Harriet Payne as Bex, Sabrina Sandhu as Pritti Pasha, Rita Simons as Miss Hedge, Ziggy Tyler Taylor as Levi, and Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah. Marvyn Charles, Rachel Price, Biancha Szynal, and Adam Taylor are the swings.

Based on the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie centers on a young drag queen who overcomes prejudice to step into the spotlight. The musical features music by The Feeling lead singer and songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, was broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018. A film adaptation is also in the works with a cast including Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, and Sarah Lancashire.

