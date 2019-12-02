Phillipa Soo Tapped for HBO Max Pilot Gumshoe

The Hamilton Tony nominee will play a police detective in the upcoming series.

Phillipa Soo, who earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Eliza in Broadway's Hamilton, has landed a role in the HBO Max pilot Gumshoe.

The Broadway alum was most recently seen on the small screen in CBS drama The Code, and previously in the NBC cult favorite Smash.

Gumshoe, Variety reports, will follow a hopeful young cop (played by Sonya Cassidy) and a teenager obsessed with true crime (Miles J. Harvey) as the unlikely duo secretly join forces to solve a murder. Soo will play Berkeley Police Detective Liz Chen.

Carla Jimenez and Max Casella (Newsies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have also been cast as series regulars in the upcoming drama.

Showrunners Aaron Brownstein and Simon Ganz are set to write and executive produce the series, with Randall Einhorn directing the pilot and executive producing. Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Larry Sullivan will also executive produce for Conaco.

