Playbill Playlist: Commuter Edition

The best Broadway tunes to keep you upbeat on your morning (and evening) commute.

Playbill is back on the playlist train—literally, as we bring you new bi-weekly musical theatre playlists to match your every mood and activity. This week, we’ve got the soundtrack to your commute. Whether you ride the train, take the bus, or drive yourself to work, these tunes will ease you into the day and keep you positive.

Naturally, we kick it off with the title track from 9 to 5. But songs like “On My Way” from Violet and bops like “You Happened” from The Prom will pep you up for a day at the office. Plus, we’ve included some tracks from Off-Broadway shows like Pasek and Paul’s Dogfight and lesser-known songs from musical theatre songwriters like Kerrigan and Lowdermilk. Get up and get to work!

See more Playbill Playlists here, and follow Playbill on Spotify for all of your ear candy needs.