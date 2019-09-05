Playbill Playlist: Commuter Edition

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Playlist   Playbill Playlist: Commuter Edition
By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 05, 2019
 
The best Broadway tunes to keep you upbeat on your morning (and evening) commute.
Spotify_Commute_HR
Graphic by Felicia Fitzpatrick

Playbill is back on the playlist train—literally, as we bring you new bi-weekly musical theatre playlists to match your every mood and activity. This week, we’ve got the soundtrack to your commute. Whether you ride the train, take the bus, or drive yourself to work, these tunes will ease you into the day and keep you positive.

Naturally, we kick it off with the title track from 9 to 5. But songs like “On My Way” from Violet and bops like “You Happened” from The Prom will pep you up for a day at the office. Plus, we’ve included some tracks from Off-Broadway shows like Pasek and Paul’s Dogfight and lesser-known songs from musical theatre songwriters like Kerrigan and Lowdermilk. Get up and get to work!

See more Playbill Playlists here, and follow Playbill on Spotify for all of your ear candy needs.

BROADWAY COMMUTE

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Listen to More Recommended Mixtapes:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!