Playbill Playlist: Soothing Broadway Tunes for Yoga and Meditation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Playlist   Playbill Playlist: Soothing Broadway Tunes for Yoga and Meditation
By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 19, 2019
 
Whether you need a peaceful track for morning meditation or soundtrack for at-home yoga, Playbill’s Spotify playlist has you covered.
Spotify_Meditation_HR
Graphic by Felicia Fitzpatrick

Binaural beats and nature sounds may be the best meditation soundtrack for some, but for theatre fans the mellifluous sounds of Broadway can be the most calming. Playbill dug through Spotify to find the most tranquil tunes of musical theatre.

From the acoustic “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar to the calming title track from Matt Gould and Griffin Matthew’s Invisible Thread, from “Falling Slowly” to Brian Stokes Mitchell’s “Grateful,” let this Playbill Playlist ground you.

As usual, you can satisfy all of your theatrical ear candy needs by following Playbill on Spotify. Or, check out our previous Playbill Playlists here.

RELAXATION REMIX

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!