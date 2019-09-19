Playbill Playlist: Soothing Broadway Tunes for Yoga and Meditation

Whether you need a peaceful track for morning meditation or soundtrack for at-home yoga, Playbill’s Spotify playlist has you covered.

Binaural beats and nature sounds may be the best meditation soundtrack for some, but for theatre fans the mellifluous sounds of Broadway can be the most calming. Playbill dug through Spotify to find the most tranquil tunes of musical theatre.

From the acoustic “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar to the calming title track from Matt Gould and Griffin Matthew’s Invisible Thread, from “Falling Slowly” to Brian Stokes Mitchell’s “Grateful,” let this Playbill Playlist ground you.

As usual, you can satisfy all of your theatrical ear candy needs by following Playbill on Spotify. Or, check out our previous Playbill Playlists here.