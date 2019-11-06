Playbill Unveils Its Sing For Hope Piano at Midtown NYC High School

Come From Away cast members joined Playbill and Sing For Hope as the 2019 Pride-themed piano celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Last month, the 2019 Sing For Hope piano designed by Playbill found a new permanent home at the Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School in Midtown Manhattan, supporting arts education and directly empowering students.

Sing for Hope's work is powered by a roster of thousands of dedicated Artist Partners from all genres—actors, opera singers, musical theatre performers, classical and jazz instrumentalists, painters, photographers, dancers, and more.

Sing for Hope marks the beginning of each school partnership with the donation of a Sing for Hope Piano and a Citizen Artist Assembly. SFH's unique assembly introduces students to the story of their school’s SFH Piano and the artists who created it. Sing for Hope then challenges students to view themselves not only as beneficiaries of citizen artistry, but as empowered citizen artists themselves. Sing for Hope's education programs reach over 100,000 students and community members in over 200 public schools.

Sing for Hope's Piano Artists—including Playbill—spend up to three months working together in Sing for Hope's shared studio space at 28 Liberty. The SFH Pianos feature a wide range of artistic styles and artist backgrounds, from Broadway casts to community groups and visual artists from around the world!

This 2019 piano was designed and created by Playbill staff led by Leonard Rodino (Director of Integrated Media, Partnerships, and Events) with assistance from Alex Birsh (Vice President), Dean Greer (Creative Services Manager), Jana Mallo (Manager, Playbill Travel Guest Relations), Eric Powers (Sales Assistant), and Madison Knox (Volunteer).

The 2019 Sing For Hope piano, titled “Pride of Broadway,” celebrates the LGBTQIA+ theatre community and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Since 2015, Playbill’s iconic yellow trademark has switched to a rainbow design for the month of June in honor of Pride month each year. For 2019, the rainbow design received a makeover and features a horizontal rainbow brick design. The rainbow bricks of course standing for the first brick thrown at the Stonewall Riots that began June 28, 1969.

Following a public display in New York’s Christopher Street Park, the piano was sent to its new permanent home.

Students of the school were invited to join Sing For Hope, Playbill, and cast members from the Broadway show Come From Away for an official ribbon cutting. Cast members then treated the students and faculty to three songs from the Broadway hit.

For more information on Playbill’s piano and the other 49 pianos being presented this year, please visit SingForHope.org.

Flip through photos of the ceremony below:

