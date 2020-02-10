Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: February 10

1893 Birthday of Jimmy "Schnozzola" Durante, the big-nosed comedian who stars on Broadway in Show Girl, The New Yorkers, and Strike Me Pink. Catchphrases include "I got a million of 'em! [Jokes]," "Everybody wants to get into the act!," "Goodnight Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are," and, when comically caught stealing a pachyderm in Jumbo, memorably stands in front of it and asked his pursuers, "What elephant?"

1898 Birthday of ferociously left-wing playwright Bertolt Brecht in Germany. An early convert to the cause of socialism, he writes scathing attacks on capitalist society, including the musicals Threepenny Opera and Happy End, both with composer Kurt Weill. After World War II, he settles and works in communist East Germany. Other plays include The Good Woman of Setzuan and Mother Courage and Her Children.

1914 Composer Sigmund Romberg makes his Broadway debut with The Whirl of the World. The hit musical runs 161 performances, and starts Romberg on a 40-year career that includes Maytime, Blossom Time, The Desert Song, and The New Moon.

1949 Willy Loman knows his territory and wants to make a sale. His big pitch happens tonight with Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, starring Lee J. Cobb. It runs 742 performances at the Morosco Theatre, wins six Tony Awards including Best Play, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Future Broadway revivals star George C. Scott, Dustin Hoffman, Brian Dennehy, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

1955 Paul Newman, Karl Malden, and Nancy Coleman fill The Desperate Hours. Joseph Hayes' thriller about a family held hostage by escaped convicts runs at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for 212 performances.

1960 Bud Freeman and Leon Pober couldn't Beg, Borrow or Steal a hit with their urban musical, which runs just five performances at the Martin Beck. Estelle Parsons, Eddie Bracken, Betty Garrett, Larry Parks, and Biff McGuire all have feature roles.

1965 There are just five performances of Diamond Orchid at the Henry Miller's Theatre. Playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee seem to draw heavily from the life of Eva Perón. José Quintero stages.

1965 Albarwild Theatre Arts, a new producing team consisting of Edward Albee, Richard Barr, and Clinton Wilder, open their first New Playwrights Series at the Cherry Lane Theatre. The opening bill showcases three budding playwrights, Lanford Wilson, Sam Shepard, and Paul Foster, two of whom go on to win Pulitzer Prizes and change the course of 20th century theatre. In the next few years, Albarwild provides a commercial creative engine for the Off-Off-Broadway movement.

1966 Broadway impresario Billy Rose dies at age 66. The dynamo behind such spectacles as Jumbo, and the 1939 World's Fair Aquacade was also the owner of the Ziegfeld Theatre.

1998 The 100th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's birth is celebrated at California's Brecht Centennial. Play readings, performances, cabarets, and seminars honor the father of Epic Theatre.

1999 Brian Dennehy stars in a revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman at Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, exactly 50 years after the original Broadway debut of the play.

2005 Arthur Miller, 89, the morally-sensitive author of the landmark drama Death of Salesman—as well as The Crucible, A View From the Bridge, After the Fall, Incident at Vichy, The Price, and All My Sons—and widely regarded as America's greatest living playwright, dies at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. His last Broadway production before his death was a 2004 revival of After the Fall, a parable about his failed marriage to Marilyn Monroe.

2008 The original cast recording of Spring Awakening wins the Grammy Award as Best Musical Show Album.

More of Today's Birthdays: Bert Kalmar 1884. Alan Hale 1892. Judith Anderson 1897. Stella Adler 1901. Erik Rhodes 1906. Joyce Grenfell 1910. Louis Botto 1924. Leontyne Price 1927. Peter Allen 1944.

Flip through photos from some notable productions of Death of a Salesman:

