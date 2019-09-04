Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: September 4

1895 Actor E. H. Sothern scores a personal triumph in the adventure melodrama The Prisoner of Zenda.

1909 Playwright Clyde Fitch dies at age 44. One of the most prolific and successful playwrights of his era, he wrote Captain Jinks of the Horse Marines, Beau Brummel, Barbara Frietchie, Sapho, The City, The Cowboy and the Lady, and many others.

1922 Bringing the early 20s fad of musicals about plucky heroines like Sally, Irene, and Mary, to its climax, J. Fred Coots, Eddie Dowling, Cyrus Wood, and Raymond Klages put them all together in a show called Sally, Irene and Mary which is yet another hit, and runs 313 performances.

1956 Towards Zero, an Agatha Christie mystery, opens in London. It runs for six months.

1972 Noël Coward’s Relative Values is revived in London at the Westminster Theatre. Margaret Lockwood stars .

1984 Las Vegas meets Off-Broadway as Johnny Seaton performs Elvis Mania at the Off On Broadway Theater. Leslie Irons directs the solo work which includes Elvis Presley numbers from over three decades. Seaton as Presley leaves the building on September 16, following 18 performances.

1999 Ending its one-week extension, the Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann's musical satire, Urinetown concludes the New York International Fringe Festival—one week after all other shows had closed. The little musical that could about a Gotham-esque city where the privilege to relieve oneself is regulated by a single corporation, goes on to play an Off-Broadway run, followed by a Broadway run at Henry Miller's Theatre.

2003 Nathan Lane plays blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo in the solo drama Trumbo, opening Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre. In the months to come, numerous other stage and film stars take the role for short engagements, including F. Murray Abraham, Brian Dennehy, Gore Vidal, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roger Rees.

2011 Three shows close on Broadway: the limited run of Terrence McNally's Master Class starring Tyne Daly, the Florence Greenberg bio-musical Baby It's You!, and the Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman-Terrence McNally musical Catch Me If You Can.

2012 Albert Marre, who won a Tony Award for directing the original production of Man of La Mancha, dies at age 86. Other highlights from Marre's long list of directing credits include the original Broadway productions of Kismet, The Chalk Garden, and Milk and Honey.

2014 Comedian Joan Rivers dies at age 81. Over the course of her unusually long and varied career, Rivers was known as a stand-up comedian; a guest host on several talk shows, including the Tonight Show, where she was a frequent guest; the host of a nighttime and daytime talk show; a recording artist; a game show panelist; a film actress and director; a Broadway actor; a playwright; a red-carpet interviewer; a memoirist; and a member of the fashion police. Her Broadway appearances included Fun City and Sally Marr...and Her Escorts, both of which she also co-authored, and Neil Simon's Broadway Bound.

2015 Jean Darling, the first actor to sing "When I Marry Mr. Snow" as the original Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, dies at age 93.

2016 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Simon Stephens’ drama that won the 2015 Tony Award as Best Play, ends its 800-performance Broadway run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Also closing today: the second Broadway revival of Les Misérables, and the return engagement of David Javerbaum's An Act of God, starring Sean Hayes.

More of Today's Birthdays: Paul Osborn 1901. Richard Wright 1908. Dick York 1928. Judith Ivey 1951. James Monroe Iglehart 1974.

Watch highlights from the Broadway musical Catch Me If You Can, starring Norbert Leo Butz and Aaron Tveit:

