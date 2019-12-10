Plaza Suite Stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More, Will Be Honored at The Actors Fund Gala

Oscar-winning producer Steve Tisch and AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka will also be celebrated for their contributions to the performing arts.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Brian Stokes Mitchell are among those who will be honored at The Actors Fund Gala April 6, 2020. The artists will be celebrated for their contributions to the performing arts, with Oscar-winning producer Steve Tisch (Forrest Gump) and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) President Richard L. Trumka also being celebrated.

Broderick and Parker, stars of the upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, have long been a part of the theatre community. Broderick won Tony Awards for his performances in Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983 and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1995. Parker made her Broadway debut in 1976 in The Innocents and soon after played the lead role in Annie. The Sex and the City Emmy winner, also seen in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, is a vice-chairman of The Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet.

Mitchell, a Theater Hall of Fame inductee, Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient, and Tony winner from the 2000 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, has been the Actors Fund Chairman since 2004. Among his other notable projects, the star played the titular role in the Broadway revival of Man of La Mancha, appeared in the new musical Shuffle Along, and recently released a holiday album .

Tisch, who is co-owner of the New York Giants NFL team, is a founding Trustee of The Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles and serves on the Board of Advisors of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Trumka is the leader of the largest organizer of labor unions in the country. His advocacy has focused on better working conditions for employees and fair wages.

The honorees will receive The Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor during the evening at the New York Marriott Marquis. The event will include tribute performances by artists to be announced.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500. Visit ActorsFund.org/gala2020.

