Poet in da Corner Opens January 30 at the Royal Court Theatre in London

Inspired by the Dizzie Rascal album Boy in da Corner, the show combines music, dance, and spoken word to tell a coming-of-age story.

Following its sold out premiere in 2018, Poet in da Corner returns for a limited run January 30 at Royal Court Theatre’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in London before going on tour around the U.K.

The work, inspired by Dizzee Rascal’s Mercury Prize-winning album Boy in da Corner, follows an East London girl growing up in a Mormon household. After listening to Rascal’s album, her life begins to change as she takes control over her dyslexia, sexuality, and loneliness.

In this semi-autobiographical piece by Debris Stevenson co-written by Jammz, music, dance and spoken word combine to show how grime allowed Stevenson to redefine herself. The production is directed by Ola Ince with music and composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante.

Poet in da Corner stars Stevenson, Jammz, Kirubel Belay, and Cassie Clare. The creative team includes set and costume designer Jacob Hughes, lighting designer Max Narula, choreographer Aaron Sillis, and assistant choreographer Shanika Wallace.

The work is part of 14-18 NOW, the U.K. arts program for the First World War centenary and created as part of Represent, a series of artworks inspired by the Representation of the People Act 1918.