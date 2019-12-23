PS Classics Will Record Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   PS Classics Will Record Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston
By Andrew Gans
Dec 23, 2019
 
Maury Yeston
Maury Yeston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Off-Broadway revue is currently playing the York Theatre Company.

The new Off-Broadway revue, Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, which can currently be seen at the York Theatre Company, will be preserved on CD by PS Classics December 23. A March 6, 2020, release is expected.

Featuring the music and lyrics of Maury Yeston, the album will be produced by Bart Migal with musical direction by Greg Jarrett. Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman (The Producers, Fosse) has scored the revue for an eight-piece band specifically for the recording.

Directed and conceived by Tony recipient Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York’s Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures), the five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E’Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Shrek: The Musical), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, which began performances November 26, followed by an official opening December 5, continues through December 29. The production features songs from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwined with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook.

The upcoming recording marks the 20th year of musical collaboration between Yeston and PS Classics, following recordings of the Tony-nominated 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, the Off-Broadway cast album of Death Takes a Holiday, Laura Osnes’ If I Tell You (The Songs of Maury Yeston), the ballet Tom Sawyer, and the all-star recording The Maury Yeston Songbook.

Nine (2003) Production Photos

Nine (2003) Production Photos

Nine ran from Apr 10, 2003 - Dec 14, 2003 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, NY. Here are some photos from that production.

7 PHOTOS
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas Joan Marcus
Antonio Banderas and Jane Krakowski
Antonio Banderas and Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
Antonio Banderas and the company
Antonio Banderas and the company Joan Marcus
Antonio Banderas and Chita Rivera
Antonio Banderas and Chita Rivera Joan Marcus
Eartha Kitt
Eartha Kitt Paul Kolnik
Mary Stuart Masterson, Antonio Banderas, Jane Krakowski
Mary Stuart Masterson, Antonio Banderas, Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
Antonio Banderas and ensemble members perform “Not Since Chaplin”
Antonio Banderas and ensemble members perform “Not Since Chaplin” Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!