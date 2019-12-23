PS Classics Will Record Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston

The Off-Broadway revue is currently playing the York Theatre Company.

The new Off-Broadway revue, Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, which can currently be seen at the York Theatre Company, will be preserved on CD by PS Classics December 23. A March 6, 2020, release is expected.

Featuring the music and lyrics of Maury Yeston, the album will be produced by Bart Migal with musical direction by Greg Jarrett. Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman (The Producers, Fosse) has scored the revue for an eight-piece band specifically for the recording.

Directed and conceived by Tony recipient Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York’s Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures), the five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E’Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Shrek: The Musical), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, which began performances November 26, followed by an official opening December 5, continues through December 29. The production features songs from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwined with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook.

The upcoming recording marks the 20th year of musical collaboration between Yeston and PS Classics, following recordings of the Tony-nominated 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, the Off-Broadway cast album of Death Takes a Holiday, Laura Osnes’ If I Tell You (The Songs of Maury Yeston), the ballet Tom Sawyer, and the all-star recording The Maury Yeston Songbook.

