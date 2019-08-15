Queer as Folk Cast Reunion to Take Place in Los Angeles

Sharon Gless, Gale Harold, and Michelle Clunie are among the original cast members set to appear.

Original cast members from the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Queer As Folk will reunite at Mickey’s West Hollywood August 25 as a fundraising event for Celebration Theatre.

Queer As Folk cast members Michelle Clunie, Robert Gant, Sharon Gless, Gale Harold, Scott Lowell, and Peter Paige are scheduled to appear at the Celebrating Brunch fundraiser that runs from noon to 2 PM. Celebration Artistic Director Michael A. Shepperd will moderate the conversation.

Based on the U.K. series of the same title, Queer As Folk put LGBTQ+ relationships and sexuality front and center. The series ran on Showtime from 2000 through 2005.

Tickets include a catered brunch and sponsored bar. VIP packages are also available. Drew Droege will host.

Celebration Theatre, which dedicates its programming to LGBTQ+ artists and their stories, is set to produce Justin Sayre’s camp-horror soap opera Ravenswood Manor this fall.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Celebrating Brunch event.