Quentin Earl Darrington and More Join Ephraim Sykes in Broadway's MJ Musical

Broadway News   Quentin Earl Darrington and More Join Ephraim Sykes in Broadway's MJ Musical
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 07, 2020
 
The show, exploring the life of Michael Jackson at various stages, will premiere this summer.
The upcoming Michael Jackson musical MJ has secured more performers to comprise its Broadway cast. Among those joining the previously announced Ephraim Sykes are Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, Ragtime), Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County), Gabriel Ruiz (Blood and Gifts), Antoine L. Smith (Carousel), and Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale).

Tony nominee Sykes (Ain't Too Proud) is confirmed to play the contested King of Pop at various ages—no word yet on the roles of his co-stars.

Performances will begin July 6 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.

The cast will also include Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams, with more—including the role of a 10-year-old Jackson—to be announced later.

Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Co.

