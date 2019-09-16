Rachel Bloom Reveals Pregnancy After Winning Her First Emmy

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom announced her pregnancy backstage September 14 at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, following her first-ever win from the Television Academy.

Bloom, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen, won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” from the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4 episode “I Have to Get Out.”

People reports that while posing for pictures with her golden statuette, the Emmy winner said that she had lots planned post-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. “More fun stuff. I have a tour right now called, ‘What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now?’ because the question I get asked is, ‘What are you going to do with your life now?’...And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me.”

Following the backstage announcement, Bloom posted the news on Instagram (see below).