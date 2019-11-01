Rachel Tucker Will Star in Concert Version of The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum

By Andrew Gans
Nov 01, 2019
 
Drew Baker will direct the presentation of the Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg musical.
rachel tucker 2.JPG
Rachel Tucker Monica Simoes

Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, The Last Ship), Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, and Collabro’s Matthew Pagan will star in a charity gala performance of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s The Pirate Queen February 23, 2020, at the London Coliseum. Proceeds will benefit Leukaemia UK.

Drew Baker will direct the evening, featuring designs by Ben M. Rogers. Additional casting will be announced later. Tom Gribby produces.

The Pirate Queen has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby, Jr., and John Dempsey, and a book by Boublil, Schönberg, and Maltby, Jr. Based on the novel Grania—She King of the Irish Seas by Morgan Llewelyn, it chronicles the life of Grace O’Malley, an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate. To protect her people and save her one true love, O’Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her—her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 2007 starring Tony winner (and fellow former Elphaba) Stephanie J. Block. The concert will mark its London debut.

Tickets will go on sale to ENO Members November 7; public booking begins November 8.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

