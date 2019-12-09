Ramin Karimloo, Lucie Jones, More Will Star in The Secret Garden at the London Palladium

Nick Winston will direct the April performances.

Concert performances of the 1991 Tony-nominated musical The Secret Garden will be presented at The London Palladium April 4, 2020, at 3 PM and 7:30 PM.

Directed by Nick Winston, the cast will be headed by Lucie Jones (Waitress), Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Misérables), and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). Additional casting will be announced.

Based on the popular literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden has a book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

In a statement producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said, “The Secret Garden is one of the most wonderful pieces of storytelling, and we feel so lucky to be able to present this stunning musical adaptation in a concert setting. With book by the exceptional Marsha Norman, stunning music by the beautiful Lucy Simon (who we worked with on our recent concert production of Doctor Zhivago) together with this all-star cast, this is going to be a truly extraordinary theatre experience.”

Click here for ticket information.