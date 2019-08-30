Ray Bolger’s 1948 Tony Award Sells at Auction

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Ray Bolger’s 1948 Tony Award Sells at Auction
By Emily Selleck
Aug 30, 2019
 
The Wizard of Oz actor won the Tony for his performance in Where's Charley?.
Ray Bolger
Ray Bolger ©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Ray Bolger’s 1948 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical was auctioned at Nate D. Sanders Auctions August 28, ultimately selling for $19,490.

Bolger, who famously portrayed the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz alongside Judy Garland, won the award for his turn in the Broadway production of Where's Charley?.

The actor, who died in 1987 at the age of 83, reprised his role as Charley Wykeham in the 1952 Warner Brothers film based on the Broadway musical.

The Tony was presented at the third annual event on April 24, 1949, when the design of the Tony Award medallion was first introduced.

The medal features the comedy and tragedy masks on the front, and a profile portrait of Antoinette Perry in relief on the reverse.

The sterling silver medallion reads, ''The American Theatre Wing Presents to Ray Bolger This Award for His Performance in Where's Charley 1948-49.”

Bidding for the medal begins at $8,000.

Remembering the Great Roles of Judy Garland

Remembering the Great Roles of Judy Garland

The iconic entertainer was born June 10, 1922.

43 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Judy Garland MGM Studios
Judy Garland "at Home at the Palace" Playbill - Aug 1967
Judy Garland at Home at the Palace Playbill MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, Clara Blandick and Charley Grapewin in "The Wizard of Oz"
Clara Blandick, Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, and Charley Grapewin in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, and Jack Haley in The Wizard of Oz 1939 Warner Home Video. All rights reserved.
Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
Judy Garland in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros.
Judy Garland and Van Heflin in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Van Heflin and Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros
Judy Garland in "Presenting Lily Mars"
Judy Garland in Presenting Lily Mars 1943 - Warner Bros.
Judy Garland in "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 - MGM
Judy Garland in "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 - MGM
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!