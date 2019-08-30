Ray Bolger’s 1948 Tony Award Sells at Auction

The Wizard of Oz actor won the Tony for his performance in Where's Charley?.

Ray Bolger’s 1948 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical was auctioned at Nate D. Sanders Auctions August 28, ultimately selling for $19,490.

Bolger, who famously portrayed the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz alongside Judy Garland, won the award for his turn in the Broadway production of Where's Charley?.

The actor, who died in 1987 at the age of 83, reprised his role as Charley Wykeham in the 1952 Warner Brothers film based on the Broadway musical.

The Tony was presented at the third annual event on April 24, 1949, when the design of the Tony Award medallion was first introduced.

The medal features the comedy and tragedy masks on the front, and a profile portrait of Antoinette Perry in relief on the reverse.

The sterling silver medallion reads, ''The American Theatre Wing Presents to Ray Bolger This Award for His Performance in Where's Charley 1948-49.”

