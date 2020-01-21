Read Reviews for A Soldier’s Play on Broadway

Kenny Leon directs Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama at the American Airlines theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of A Soldier's Play, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, January 21. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon at the American Airline Theatres, the production marks the first time the play is being seen on Broadway.

A hair-raising mystery set in 1944, A Soldier's Play follows an officer's race against his white leadership to unravel the crime of a black sergeant's murder.

READ: What Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play Is Really About

Starring Tony nominee David Alan Grier and Broadway alum Blair Underwood, the cast also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Performances began December 27, 2019.

