Read Reviews for A Soldier’s Play on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for A Soldier’s Play on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jan 21, 2020
Buy Tickets to A Soldier's Play
 
Kenny Leon directs Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama at the American Airlines theatre.
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones Joan Marcus

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of A Soldier's Play, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, January 21. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon at the American Airline Theatres, the production marks the first time the play is being seen on Broadway.

A hair-raising mystery set in 1944, A Soldier's Play follows an officer's race against his white leadership to unravel the crime of a black sergeant's murder.

READ: What Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play Is Really About

Starring Tony nominee David Alan Grier and Broadway alum Blair Underwood, the cast also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Read reviews for the Roundabout premiere below.

am New York (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

NY Daily News (Chris Jones)

NY Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld)

NY Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theatre Guide (Joe Dziemianowicz)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theater News Online (David Cote)

Theater News Online (Jeremy Gerard)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Check back for updates.

A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Performances began December 27, 2019.

Production Photos: A Soldier's Play on Broadway

Production Photos: A Soldier's Play on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jerry O'Connell and Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rob Demery, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and McKinley Belcher III Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Warner Miller, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Company Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!