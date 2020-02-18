Read Reviews for Dracula and Frankenstein at Classic Stage Company

The Gothic repertory cycle, which opened February 17, continues through March 8.

Performances continue downtown for Classic Stage Company's Gothic repertory cycle: a feminist adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula by playwright-actor Kate Hamill and Tristan Bernays’ adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Directed by Sarna Lapine, Dracula stars Matthew Amendt in the title role, alongside Laura Baranik as Drusilla, Michael Crane as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes as Doctor Van Helsing, Hamill as Renfield, Lori Laing as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar as Doctor Seward.

Directed by Timothy Douglas, Frankenstein stars Stephanie Berry as Frankenstein/The Creature and Rob Morrison as The Chorus.

Read reviews for both productions, which opened February 17 continue through March 8, below.

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

New York Theatre Guide (Dracula by Stanford Friedman)

New York Theatre Guide (Frankenstein by Stanford Friedman)

Theater News Online (Brian Scott Lipton)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The creative team for the repertory productions includes scenic designer John Doyle , costume designers Toni-Leslie James (Frankenstein) and Robert Perdziola (Dracula), lighting designer Adam Honoré, and sound designer Leon Rothenberg. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The stage managers for Dracula are Sarah E.T. Jackson and Giles T. Horne, and the stage managers for Frankenstein are Megan Schwarz Dickert and Diane Healy.