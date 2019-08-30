Read Reviews for Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day Off-Broadway

The Colt Coeur production, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, opened August 29.

Colt Coeur celebrated the official opening of its latest production, the East Coast premiere of Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, at Walkerspace August 29. A comedy centered around the vaccination debate, the play looks at the aftermath of a mumps outbreak at a private school.

Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs a cast made up of Tina Benko, KK Moggie, Elizabeth Carter, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Brian Wiles. Kate Cullen Roberts will join the cast in the last week of the show as a replacement.

Performances of Eureka Day are scheduled through September 21.

The scenic design for Eureka Day is by John McDermott; projection design is by Kate Ducey; costume design is by Lux Haac; lighting design is by Grant Yeager; and sound design is by Amy Altadonna.

Colt Coeur produces the engagement, with Ayana Parker Morrison as lead producer and Emily Caffery as line-producer. Sean McGrath serves as production manager and technical director; Avery Trunko is production stage manager; Katie Cecil Cairns is assistant stage manager; casting is by Anne Davisonl; and Mehr Kaur serves as the associate director.

Eureka Day premiered at Aurora Theater in Berkeley, California, in April 2018, where it received all of the region’s new play awards: Glickman Award, Theatre Bay Area Award, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, and Rella Lossy Award.