Read Reviews for Judgment Day at Park Avenue Armory, Starring Luke Kirby

The Christopher Shinn adaptation of Ödön von Horváth’s play opened December 11.

The critics have had their say on Christopher Shinn’s adaptation of Ödön von Horváth’s Judgment Day at Park Avenue Armory. Directed by Robert Jones (Titanic, The Hairy Ape), the production opened December 11 at the Off-Broadway uptown venue.

Emmy winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as the guilt-ridden Thomas Hudetz, a stationmaster who must deal with the aftermath of a train crash that happened while on duty. Joining him in the cast are Susannah Perkins as Anna, Alyssa Bresnahan as Mrs. Hudetz, and Henry Stram as Alfons.

Read the reviews below.

Rounding out the company are Alex Breaux, Charles Brice, Cricket Brown, Gina Daniels, Harriet Harris, Maurice Jones, Andy Murray, Tom McGowan, George Merrick, Jason O’Connell, Joe Wegner, and Jeena Yi.

The production makes full use of the interior of the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, with an immersive set designed by Paul Steinberg. Rounding out the creative team are lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, costume designer Antony McDonald , and music and sound designer Daniel Kluger.

Performances are scheduled through January 10, 2020.