Read Reviews for Key Largo, Starring Andy Garcia, at L.A.'s Geffen Playhouse

The Doug Hughes-helmed production began performances November 6.

Critics have weighed in on the Geffen Playhouse production of Key Largo that began November 6, starring Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven).

Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) helms the play, which also stars Stephen Borrello, Joely Fisher, Rose McIver, Louis Mustillo, Danny Pino, Tony Plana, Richard Riehle, and Bradley Snedeker

The production is a world premiere adaptation of the Maxwell Anderson play that incorporates the screenplay from the 1948 film noir classic, written by Richard Brooks.

Read reviews below.

Best known for its heavily revised film adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Key Largo centers on a disillusioned WWII veteran who heads to Key Largo, Florida, to visit the widow of a fallen comrade. He arrives to discover that mobsters have taken over the hotel she runs just as a hurricane barrels toward the Keys.

Key Largo features original music by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval, scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Alex Hawthorn, fight choreography by Steve Rankin, and projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson.

