Read Reviews for Key Largo, Starring Andy Garcia, at L.A.'s Geffen Playhouse

By Dan Meyer
Nov 18, 2019
The Doug Hughes-helmed production began performances November 6.
Andy Garcia and Rose McIver in Key Largo Jeff Lorch

Critics have weighed in on the Geffen Playhouse production of Key Largo that began November 6, starring Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven).

Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) helms the play, which also stars Stephen Borrello, Joely Fisher, Rose McIver, Louis Mustillo, Danny Pino, Tony Plana, Richard Riehle, and Bradley Snedeker

The production is a world premiere adaptation of the Maxwell Anderson play that incorporates the screenplay from the 1948 film noir classic, written by Richard Brooks.

Read reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Jordan Riefe)

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

The South Pasadenan (Alisa Hayashida)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Best known for its heavily revised film adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Key Largo centers on a disillusioned WWII veteran who heads to Key Largo, Florida, to visit the widow of a fallen comrade. He arrives to discover that mobsters have taken over the hotel she runs just as a hurricane barrels toward the Keys.

Key Largo features original music by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval, scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Alex Hawthorn, fight choreography by Steve Rankin, and projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson.

Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Danny Pino and Tony Plana in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Stephen Borrello and Louis Mustillo in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia and Rose McIver in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Joely Fisher in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Stephen Borrello and Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Joely Fisher, Andy Garcia, Danny Pino, Louis Mustillo, and Rose McIver in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
