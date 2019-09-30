Read Reviews for Little Shop of Horrors, Starring George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez

The Pasadena Playhouse production opened September 25, also starring Matthew Wilkas.

The Pasadena Playhouse mounting of Little Shop of Horrors is open for business. The Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical follows plant shop worker Seymour who discovers a flesh-eating venus fly trap plant that can talk.

The Mike Donahue-helmed production began performances September 17 and features George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez (FX’s Pose)as Audrey, Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark) as Orin Scrivello, and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) voicing Audrey II.

The cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes.

Check out what critics thought below.

Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak. The production team includes music director Darryl Archibald, choreographer Will B. Bell, scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Danae Iris McQueen, lighting designer Josh Epstein, sound designer Veronika Vorel, puppet designer Sean Cawelti, and stage manager Jill Gold.

An Off-Broadway production of the cult favorite musical will open in October starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle.

