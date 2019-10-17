Read Reviews for Little Shop of Horrors, Starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard

Tony Award winner Christian Borle and Kingsley Leggs also star in the Off-Broadway revival that opened October 17 at the West Side Theatre.

The Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, co-starring Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, opened at the Westside Theatre October 17.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, the production also stars Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II, with Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Read reviews below.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture), hair & makeup designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons), Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown), Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony), puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and general management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello.

