Read Reviews for María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway
By Emily Selleck
Nov 25, 2019
 
Theatre for a New Audience's production of the 1977 play opened November 24.
Ronete Levenson, Lindsay Rico, Helen Cespedes, and Jennifer Lim in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Ronete Levenson, Lindsay Rico, Helen Cespedes, and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman.

María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends opened Off-Broadway at Theatre For a New Audience November 24.

In the 1977 play, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event.

Directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

Read reviews for the play below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Theatre (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

TimeOut New York (Naveen Kumar)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The company includes Brittany Bradford, Juliana Canfield, Helen Cespedes, Jennifer Lim, Ronete Levenson, Lindsay Rico, Amelia Workman, Carmen Zilles.

Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience

Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience

23 PHOTOS
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Jennifer Lim and Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
Juliana Canfield and Jennifer Lim in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman, Jennifer Lim, and Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
Brittany Bradford in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Brittany Bradford in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Brittany Bradford in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
