Read Reviews for María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway

Theatre for a New Audience's production of the 1977 play opened November 24.

María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends opened Off-Broadway at Theatre For a New Audience November 24.

In the 1977 play, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event.

Directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

Read reviews for the play below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Theatre (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

TimeOut New York (Naveen Kumar)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The company includes Brittany Bradford, Juliana Canfield, Helen Cespedes, Jennifer Lim, Ronete Levenson, Lindsay Rico, Amelia Workman, Carmen Zilles.

